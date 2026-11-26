Toyota has just launched the new Innova Hycross facelift in India, which has received a plethora of changes on the design and feature front as well as on the mechanical front. Launched at an introductory starting price of ₹19.99 lakh (ex-showroom), the new Toyota Innova Hycross facelift introduces a unique technology, which is not only the first for the automaker's portfolio in India, but also for any car in the country.

If you are planning to buy a Toyota Innova Hycross, here is a quick look at the top five facts about the MPV that you must know before spending your money on it.

If you are planning to buy a Toyota Innova Hycross, here is a quick look at the top five facts about the MPV that you must know before spending your money on it.

Toyota Innova Hycross: Subtle design changes

The new Toyota Innova Hycross facelift retains the basic silhouette. However, there are subtle yet meaningful changes. The MPV gets a larger and redesigned front grille, revamped headlamps, repositioned and redesigned LED daytime running lights and updated bumpers. The LED DRLs have been integrated into the headlamp cluster that comes with LED projector headlamps, while the fog lamp housings too have been repositioned. AT the side profile, it remains the same as before, while the rear profile sports revised LED taillights.

Toyota Innova Hycross: Enhanced digital screens

Toyota Innova Hycross has received a new and larger 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, replacing the older and smaller unit. The instrument cluster sports a 12.3-inch screen, replacing the older unit. This strategy has enhanced the digital screen footprint inside the cabin, ramping up the premium quotient.

Toyota Innova Hycross: Refreshed cabin experience

The Toyota Innova Hycross also comes with fresh upholstery and a table for the second row in the captain seat version of the MPV, and Piano Black inserts for the door trims. Other key features include a panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, Ottoman functions for the second row in the captain seat (six-seat) derivative, ADAS suite, ventilated front seats, and a 360-degree camera.

Toyota Innova Hycross: Colours and variants

Customers The Toyota Innova Hycross is available in five different colour options: Super White, Platinum White Pearl, Silver Metallic, Attitude Black Mica, and Blackish Ageha Glass Flake. The MPV is available in four variants, including G, GX, VX, and ZX. Notably, the non-hybrid version is available only in the GX trim.

Toyota Innova Hycross: Powertrain

Under the hood, the Toyota Innova Hycross facelift gets a 2.0-litre petrol-hybrid powertrain paired with an e-CVT unit. The model also comes in the non-hybrid avatar, sourcing power only from the 2.0-litre petrol engine, paired with a CVT unit. It is touted to be India's first flex-fuel hybrid electric vehicle, the MPV can now support ethanol blended petrol ranging from E20 to E85.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: