Want to buy the new Citroen eC3X? Top 5 facts you must know before spending money on it

Citroen eC3X is the latest entrant in the Indian electric passenger vehicle market. The electric car comes as the final piece of a puzzle that began to take shape in 2025, when Citroen upgraded other models like the Aircross , Basalt , and C3 to their X nomenclature.

Citroen eC3X comes as the final piece of a puzzle that began to form in 2025 when Citroen upgraded the Aircross, Basalt and C3 to their X monikers.

Citroen, despite selling some of the most practical and appealing cars in India, is yet to capture a sizeable market share. With the launch of the new eC3X, the French carmaker is expecting the situation to change.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars Citroen eC3X 29.2 kWh 29.2 kWh 320 km 320 km ₹ 10.25 Lakhs Compare View Offers Tata Tiago EV 24 kWh 24 kWh 285 km 285 km ₹ 6.99 Lakhs Compare View Offers MG Comet EV 17.3 kWh 17.3 kWh 230 km 230 km ₹ 7.50 Lakhs Compare View Offers Citroen eC3 [Old Generation] 29.2 kWh 29.2 kWh 320 km 320 km ₹ 12.76 Lakhs Compare View Offers Citroen C3 1199 cc 1199 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 4.95 Lakhs Compare View Offers Citroen C3X 1999 cc 1999 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 7.91 Lakhs Compare View Offers

The Citroen eC3X comes with a host of tweaks and upgrades that make it an appealing, practical day-to-day commuter electric car. Launched at an introductory price of ₹10.25 lakh (ex-showroom), the EV could challenge some key models in the segment if marketed right.

If you are planning to buy the Citroen eC3X, here are the top 5 facts you must know before spending your hard-earned money on it.

Citroen eC3X: Price, booking & delivery

The Citroen eC3X has been launched in India at an introductory price of ₹10.25 lakh (ex-showroom), which is ₹1.74 lakh lower than the eC3's comparable variant. Once the introductory price is over, the electric hatchback with an SUV-like stance will be priced between ₹11.99 lakh and ₹13.26 lakh (ex-showroom), depending on the variants, which are: Shine, Live (O), and Live.

Bookings for the Citroen eC3X have already started across India right after the launch. Expect the deliveries of the electric car to commence within the next two months.

Citroen eC3X: BaaS price and rental

While Citroen is offering the eC3X with outright purchase options to the customers, the EV is available with a battery-as-a-service (BaaS) option as well, which has found an increasing level of penetration in the Indian electric vehicle market over the last few years. With the BaaS option selected, the upfront cost of the Citroen eC3X comes down significantly. The OEM is offering an introductory starting price for the BaaS option of Citroen eC3X, which is ₹6.89 lakh, while the battery rental charge is ₹2.26 per kilometre driven. However, the variant-wise BaaS price details are yet to be revealed.

Citroen eC3X: Battery & range

Citroen claims a 325 km MIDC (modified Indian driving cycle) range for the eC3X, which marks an 79 km increase over the eC3. Apart from that, the electric hatchback continues to use a 29.2 kWh battery pack, paired with a front axle-mounted electric motor that churns out 57 bhp power and 143 Nm torque. It is capable of sprinting 0-0 kmph in 6.8 seconds, while the top speed is rated at 107 kmph. Speaking of charging, a 3.3 kW AC charger can top up the lithium-ion battery pack 10-100% in 10.3 hours, while a DC fast charger takes 57 minutes for a 10-80% top up.

Citroen eC3X: Warranty

The 29.2 kWh battery pack is covered for seven years or 1.4 lakh kilometres, while the electric motor comes with a warranty of five years or one lakh kilometres, whichever comes first. However, these battery and motor warranty durations are applicable only for private buyers. For commercial use of the EV, the warranty is limited to three years or 1.25 lakh kilometres, whichever comes earlier. The standard vehicle warranty of three years or 1.25 lakh kilometres is applicable for all, though.

Citroen eC3X: Safety

Citroen has added six airbags to the eC3X, but that is limited to the top-end Shine trim only. The rest of the trims are equipped with four airbags, which is also an upgrade compared to the eC3 that was sold with just two front airbags across variants. Other safety features of the car include ABS with EBD, ISOFIX child seat mounts with top tether, speed-sensitive auto door locks, high-speed alert system. There is an option to fit front and rear dashcams that come with predictive safety functionalities, including Lane Departure Warning (LDW), Front Vehicle Distance Alert (FVDA), pedestrian or non-motorised vehicle warning, etc.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

First Published Date: