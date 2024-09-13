Pirelli and Bosch to work on tech for safety and comfort with in-tyre sensors

Pirelli and Bosch have signed an agreement for the development of future tyre technologies. The two brands aim at creating new software-based solutions and driving functions. This will be achieved with the help of sensors placed in the tyres, also known as in-tyre sensors. The technologies will translate into better safety, improved driving, sustainability and more comfort for drivers.

Both of the brands share a vision of working long-term and intend to research on an enhanced tyre signal computing logic in hopes of providing data inputs for better vehicle dynamic controllers.

Pirelli Cyber Tyre

Pirelli calls this the 'Cyber Tyre’, a system based on sensors that are integrated into the tyre. This is the first time in the world that someone is doing this, according to Pirelli. The sensors will collect crucial data points and convey them to the vehicle's computers for processing in real time.

Bosch's bespoke ESP

The German engineering and technology manufacturer, Bosch has developed a bespoke Electronic Stability Program application around the intelligent Pirelli tyres. This initial joint project has been undertaken in collaboration with hyper-car manufacturer, Pagani Automobili. The Utopia Roadster by Pagani uses ‘Pirelli Cyber Tyres’ to transmit data to the ESP control unit. With this the controller can be tuned specifically according to the individual properties and performance of the tyres, improving and ensuring the highest safety standards and adapting to various driving conditions.

Bosch has contributed with its system-level hardware and software expertise to the joint development of this new-age technology. The German brand has expertise with Micro-Electro-Mechanical Systems (MEMS) and is currently also manufacturing and developing tyre pressure sensors with a ‘Bluetooth Low-Energy’ standard.

The combination of this expertise with the technology of Pirelli in-tyre systems, in terms of hardware and software, algorithms, and tyre modelling, makes it possible to gather, process and share real-time tyre data through BLE to supply parameters for the vehicle's electronic control system. All of this happens while using extremely low power. Pirelli and Bosch are now aiming to exploit this MEMS technology for in-tyre applications.

