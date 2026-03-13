Piaggio India secures order for over 100 Apé Xtra Bada 700 units from Heidelberg

Piaggio Vehicles has secured an order of over 100 units of its newly introduced cargo three-wheeler, the Apé Xtra Bada 700, from Heidelberg Cement India. The vehicles will be deployed across 53 districts in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Bihar, marking a milestone for Piaggio India’s newest diesel cargo offering.

The order from one of the biggest cement manufacturers in the country underscores the Apé Xtra Bada 700’s capability to operate at par with entry-level 4-wheeler cargo SCVs. With this development, Piaggio’s new 3W Cargo Apé Xtra Bada 700 breaks into the traditional four-wheeler stronghold with a flagship order from the cement industry.

Piaggio Ape Xtra Bada 700: Company's Take

Amit Sagar, Executive Vice President, CV Domestic Business & Retail Finance, Piaggio Vehicles, said, “This flagship order from Heidelberg Cement India Limited is a strong validation of the Apé Xtra Bada 700’s disruptive capabilities. At Piaggio India, we have always believed in pushing the boundaries of innovation in the last-mile mobility segment. The Apé Xtra Bada 700 sets new industry benchmarks in engine capacity, deck size and payload, and is designed to empower customers with more productivity and superior earnings. Breaking into applications traditionally dominated by 4-wheeler SCV marks an important milestone in our journey of offering better TCO and profitability to our customers."

Piaggio Ape Xtra Bada 700: Specifications

Built on a completely new vehicle platform integrating new architecture, new engine, new chassis and a new, more spacious cabin, the Piaggio Ape Xtra Bada 700 is powered by a 700 DI diesel engine, delivering strong pulling power, pickup and torque. The seven-foot cargo deck allows customers to carry large, heavy and long loads. Boasting a 750 kg payload capacity, the Ape Xtra Bada 700 features a 3.5-inch digital speedo with LCD.

Additionally, the three-wheeler cargo vehicle gets 12-inch radial tyres and is based on a completely new vehicle platform with improved chassis strength, suspension geometry and delivering driving comfort. On the exterior, it gets a new front design and design elements, with an optional rear sensor allowing ease of reversing. Furthermore, the Piaggio Ape Xtra Bada 700 gets a warranty of 5 years, ensuring hassle-free ownership and peace of mind.

