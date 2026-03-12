5 petrol cars I would buy today purely for their fuel efficiency

India is moving towards a more sustainable and environmentally friendly future with its attempt to eliminate as many pollutants as possible. The government is planning on stricter emissions, while trying to phase out diesel-powered vehicles in the near future. With diesel out of the picture, the major fuel which cars run on is petrol. Despite its high pollutant emissions, diesel cars were one of the most economical, owing to their crazy fuel economy figures. Here are some petrol cars I would buy today purely for their fuel efficiency, which can also give a few diesel cars a run for their money:

One of the biggest selling points of Maruti Suzuki has been that it offers cars with great fuel economy. The Maruti Suzuki Celerio is no different with it being powered by a 1.0L K10C three-cylinder petrol engine producing 67.5 bhp and 91.1 Nm of torque, paired with a five-speed manual or a five-speed AMT transmission. The Maruti Suzuki Celerio offers an ARAI-certified fuel economy of up to 26.69 kmpl. The starting ex-showroom price of the Maruti Suzuki Celerio is set at ₹4.69 lakh.

The sub-4m sedan from the house of Honda, the Amaze is powered by a 1.2L four-cylinder i-VTEC engine producing 88 bhp and 110 Nm of torque, paired with a five-speed manual or a seven-speed CVT transmission. While Honda makes extremely reliable cars, the i-VTEC allows for a good fuel economy number if you drive with a light foot. The Honda Amaze offers an ARAI-certified fuel economy of up to 19.46 kmpl. The starting ex-showroom price of the Honda Amaze is set at ₹7.47 lakh.

The Toyota Glanza is one of the most fuel-efficient hatchbacks in the country. It is essentially a rebadged Maruti Suzuki Baleno, owing to the Maruti Suzuki-Toyota partnership. The Toyota Glanza is powered by a 1.2L four-cylinder K12N engine producing 88 bhp and 113 Nm of torque, paired with a five-speed manual or a five-speed AMT transmission. The Toyota Glanza boasts an ARAI-certified fuel economy of up to 22.94 kmpl, and has a starting ex-showroom price of ₹6.46 lakh.

The premium hatchback from Tata Motors, the Altroz, is another such car which offers decent fuel economy. The Tata Altroz offers an ARAI-certified fuel economy of 19.33 kmpl, being powered by a 1.2L three-cylinder Revotron engine producing 86.8 bhp and 113 Nm of torque, paired with a five-speed manual or a five-speed AMT transmission. The Tata Altroz has a starting ex-showroom price of ₹6.30 lakh.

The budget hatchback from Hyundai, the Grand i10 Nios is a direct competitor of the Maruti Suzuki Celerio. The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios is powered by a 1.2L four-cylinder Kappa engine producing 81.8 bhp and 113.8 Nm of torque, paired with a five-speed manual or a five-speed AMT transmission. The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios offers an ARAI-certified fuel economy of up to 21 kmpl and has a starting ex-showroom price of ₹5.55 lakh.

