Nissan Tekton vs Hyundai Creta: Base and top variants' EMI comparison

Nissan launched the Tekton in India just a few days ago, and it is one of the most anticipated SUVs in the country. The Nissan Tekton shares a host of components with its Renault sibling, the Duster, but the SUV carries its own distinct characteristics as well. The Nissan Tekton competes with some tough rivals in the Indian passenger vehicle market's mid-size SUV segment, which include the Kia Seltos and Hyundai Creta , along with the Renault Duster.

Nissan Tekton is the latest entrant in the Indian SUV market, where it competes with rivals like Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Renault Duster, etc.

If you have been planning to buy a mid-size SUV and have shortlisted the Nissan Tekton and Hyundai Creta, and are wondering what the monthly EMI amount payable would be, here is a quick and comprehensive guide for you.

Nissan Tekton vs Hyundai Creta: What would be monthly EMI amount

To calculate the monthly EMI, we have considered the base and top variants of both SUVs. For the Nissan Tekton, the base and top variants are the Visia T160 MT, priced at ₹10.49 lakh (ex-showroom) and Tekna+ T280 DCT, priced at ₹18.59 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively. For the Hyundai Creta, the base and top variants are the 1.5 MPi Petrol MT E, priced at ₹10,90,700 (ex-showroom) and 1.5 CRDi Diesel AT DSL King Knight Edition, priced at ₹20,11,300 (ex-showroom), respectively.

The loan amount has been considered as 100% of the ex-showroom price, while the rate of interest has been considered as 9.5%. The repayment tenures considered are 36 months and 48 months.

Nissan Tekton vs Hyundai Creta: Monthly EMI calculation & comparison Model & variant Price (ex-showroom) Loan (100% ex-showroom price) Interest rate Repayment tenure Monthly EMI Nissan Tekton Visia T160 MT ₹ 10,49,000 ₹ 10.49 lakh 9.5% 36 months ₹ 33,603 48 months ₹ 26,354 Nissan Tekton Tekna+ T280 DCT ₹ 18,59,000 ₹ 18.59 lakh 36 months ₹ 59,549 48 months ₹ 46,704 Hyundai Creta 1.5 MPi Petrol MT E ₹ 10,90,700 ₹ 10,90,700 36 months ₹ 34,938 48 months ₹ 27,402 Hyundai Creta 1.5 CRDi Diesel AT DSL King Knight Edition ₹ 20,11,300 ₹ 20,11,300 36 months ₹ 64,428 48 months ₹ 50,530

According to this calculation, for the Nissan Tekton, the base variant will command a monthly EMI between ₹26,354 and ₹33,603, depending on the repayment tenure selected. On the other hand, the top-end trim would command a monthly EMI between ₹46,704 and ₹59,549, depending on the repayment term selected.

In the case of the Hyundai Creta, the base variant commands a monthly EMI between ₹27,402 and ₹34,938, depending on the selected repayment tenure. The top-end trim commands a monthly EMI between ₹50,530 and ₹64,428, depending on the repayment duration selected.

However, remember that the monthly EMI may vary depending on multiple factors, like the amount of loan taken, down payment made, rate of interest, repayment tenure selected, etc.

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