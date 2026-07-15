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Nissan Tekton vs Hyundai Creta: Base and top variants' EMI comparison

By: Mainak Das
Updated on: 15 Jul 2026, 10:31 am
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Nissan Tekton is the latest entrant in the Indian SUV market, where it competes with rivals like Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Renault Duster, etc.

Nissan Tekton is the latest entrant in the Indian SUV market, where it competes with rivals like Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Renault Duster, etc.
Nissan Tekton
EMI starting at just
₹13,800/ month
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Nissan launched the Tekton in India just a few days ago, and it is one of the most anticipated SUVs in the country. The Nissan Tekton shares a host of components with its Renault sibling, the Duster, but the SUV carries its own distinct characteristics as well. The Nissan Tekton competes with some tough rivals in the Indian passenger vehicle market's mid-size SUV segment, which include the Kia Seltos and Hyundai Creta, along with the Renault Duster.

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If you have been planning to buy a mid-size SUV and have shortlisted the Nissan Tekton and Hyundai Creta, and are wondering what the monthly EMI amount payable would be, here is a quick and comprehensive guide for you.

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₹14,300/ month
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Nissan Tekton vs Hyundai Creta: What would be monthly EMI amount

To calculate the monthly EMI, we have considered the base and top variants of both SUVs. For the Nissan Tekton, the base and top variants are the Visia T160 MT, priced at 10.49 lakh (ex-showroom) and Tekna+ T280 DCT, priced at 18.59 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively. For the Hyundai Creta, the base and top variants are the 1.5 MPi Petrol MT E, priced at 10,90,700 (ex-showroom) and 1.5 CRDi Diesel AT DSL King Knight Edition, priced at 20,11,300 (ex-showroom), respectively.

The loan amount has been considered as 100% of the ex-showroom price, while the rate of interest has been considered as 9.5%. The repayment tenures considered are 36 months and 48 months.

Nissan Tekton vs Hyundai Creta: Monthly EMI calculation & comparison
Model & variantPrice (ex-showroom)Loan (100% ex-showroom price)Interest rateRepayment tenureMonthly EMI
Nissan Tekton Visia T160 MT 10,49,000 10.49 lakh9.5%36 months 33,603
48 months 26,354
Nissan Tekton Tekna+ T280 DCT 18,59,000 18.59 lakh36 months 59,549
48 months 46,704
Hyundai Creta 1.5 MPi Petrol MT E 10,90,700 10,90,70036 months 34,938
48 months 27,402
Hyundai Creta 1.5 CRDi Diesel AT DSL King Knight Edition 20,11,300 20,11,30036 months 64,428
48 months 50,530

According to this calculation, for the Nissan Tekton, the base variant will command a monthly EMI between 26,354 and 33,603, depending on the repayment tenure selected. On the other hand, the top-end trim would command a monthly EMI between 46,704 and 59,549, depending on the repayment term selected.

In the case of the Hyundai Creta, the base variant commands a monthly EMI between 27,402 and 34,938, depending on the selected repayment tenure. The top-end trim commands a monthly EMI between 50,530 and 64,428, depending on the repayment duration selected.

However, remember that the monthly EMI may vary depending on multiple factors, like the amount of loan taken, down payment made, rate of interest, repayment tenure selected, etc.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 15 Jul 2026, 10:31 am IST
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