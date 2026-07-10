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Thinking of Nissan Tekton? Here's what the base variant offers

By: Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 10 Jul 2026, 16:48 pm
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  • The Nissan Tekton's entry-level variant offers premium touches and safety features, including a 7-inch display, LED lighting, six airbags, and convenience amenities. Its strong value positions it well against competitors like theHyundai Creta and Kia Seltos in the midsize SUV market.

Nissan Tekton will be offered with two engine options.
Nissan Tekton will be offered with two engine options.
Nissan Tekton
EMI starting at just
₹13,800/ month
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Nissan has taken the wraps off the all-new Tekton, its premium C-segment SUV for the Indian market. While higher variants will grab attention with larger touchscreens, ADAS and other premium equipment, the entry-level trim already comes packed with a healthy list of features across design, comfort and safety.

Here's a closer look at what buyers can expect from the base variant of the Nissan Tekton.

Bold exterior styling comes standard

Despite being the entry-level version, the Tekton doesn't look bare-bones. It gets several signature design elements that give it a premium road presence.

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Exterior highlights include:

  • Matrix Vision LED headlamps
  • Signature C-shaped LED DRLs
  • Signature C-shaped LED tail lamps
  • LED turn indicators integrated into the ORVMs
  • LED high-mounted stop lamp
  • 17-inch steel wheels with wheel covers
  • Bold TEKTON bonnet lettering
  • Front and rear skid plates
  • Rear roof spoiler
  • Aero-optimised air curtains
  • Reinforced wheel arch cladding
  • Body-coloured ORVMs and door handles

Convenience features

The base variant also comes with a respectable list of everyday convenience features.

Key equipment includes:

  • Electric power steering with tilt and telescopic adjustment
  • Power windows with one-touch up/down and anti-pinch function
  • Electrically adjustable ORVMs
  • Rear AC vents
  • Hydraulic bonnet stay
  • Driver seat height adjustment
  • Idle start-stop system
  • Dual-tone horn
  • Front 12V charging socket
  • Battery Saver Management system

Also Read : Nissan Tekton ARAI-claimed fuel efficiency revealed

Interior gets a premium touch

The cabin is not completely stripped down either. Nissan has added several premium-looking touches to improve the overall ambience.

Features include:

* 7-inch Advanced Drive-Assist display

* Arkamys four-speaker sound system

* Echo-inspired dashboard theme with Nissan insignia

* ComfortWeave bi-density seats

* Soft-touch graphite woven interior trim

* Illuminated glovebox with smart organiser

* Sliding front armrest

* Centre console with storage and two cupholders

* Double D-cut steering wheel

* LED cabin illumination

* Luggage compartment light

Safety kit is impressive

Safety is one area where the base Tekton appears well equipped.

The standard safety package includes:

  • Six airbags
  • ABS with EBD
  • Brake Assist
  • Electronic Stability Control
  • Traction Control System
  • Cornering Stability Control
  • Hill Start Assist
  • Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
  • Roll-over sensors
  • ISOFIX child seat mounts
  • Emergency Stop Signal
  • Three-point seatbelts for all occupants
  • Seatbelt reminder for all seats
  • Front disc brakes and rear drum brakes
  • Rear parking sensors
  • Engine undercover
  • Full underbody protector
  • Immobiliser
  • Burglar alarm
  • Speed-sensing door locks
  • Impact sensing door unlock
  • Child safety locks

Connected ownership features too

Even the entry-level variant benefits from Nissan's connected ownership ecosystem. Buyers get access to more than 23 MyNISSAN ownership features that assist with after-sales support and dealership-related services.

Verdict

The Nissan Tekton's base variant offers strong value in the highly competitive midsize SUV segment. LED lighting, six airbags, ESC, a 7-inch driver display, rear AC vents, tilt and telescopic steering, and a host of convenience features mean buyers won't have to compromise much even if they opt for the entry-level trim. It could make the Tekton an attractive alternative to rivals like the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Renault Duster and MG Hector.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 10 Jul 2026, 16:48 pm IST

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