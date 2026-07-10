Thinking of Nissan Tekton? Here's what the base variant offers

Nissan has taken the wraps off the all-new Tekton , its premium C-segment SUV for the Indian market. While higher variants will grab attention with larger touchscreens, ADAS and other premium equipment, the entry-level trim already comes packed with a healthy list of features across design, comfort and safety.

Here's a closer look at what buyers can expect from the base variant of the Nissan Tekton.

Bold exterior styling comes standard

Despite being the entry-level version, the Tekton doesn't look bare-bones. It gets several signature design elements that give it a premium road presence.

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Exterior highlights include:

Matrix Vision LED headlamps

Signature C-shaped LED DRLs

Signature C-shaped LED tail lamps

LED turn indicators integrated into the ORVMs

LED high-mounted stop lamp

17-inch steel wheels with wheel covers

Bold TEKTON bonnet lettering

Front and rear skid plates

Rear roof spoiler

Aero-optimised air curtains

Reinforced wheel arch cladding

Body-coloured ORVMs and door handles

Convenience features

The base variant also comes with a respectable list of everyday convenience features.

Key equipment includes:

Electric power steering with tilt and telescopic adjustment

Power windows with one-touch up/down and anti-pinch function

Electrically adjustable ORVMs

Rear AC vents

Hydraulic bonnet stay

Driver seat height adjustment

Idle start-stop system

Dual-tone horn

Front 12V charging socket

Battery Saver Management system

Also Read : Nissan Tekton ARAI-claimed fuel efficiency revealed

Interior gets a premium touch

The cabin is not completely stripped down either. Nissan has added several premium-looking touches to improve the overall ambience.

Features include:

* 7-inch Advanced Drive-Assist display

* Arkamys four-speaker sound system

* Echo-inspired dashboard theme with Nissan insignia

* ComfortWeave bi-density seats

* Soft-touch graphite woven interior trim

* Illuminated glovebox with smart organiser

* Sliding front armrest

* Centre console with storage and two cupholders

* Double D-cut steering wheel

* LED cabin illumination

* Luggage compartment light

Safety kit is impressive

Safety is one area where the base Tekton appears well equipped.

The standard safety package includes:

Six airbags

ABS with EBD

Brake Assist

Electronic Stability Control

Traction Control System

Cornering Stability Control

Hill Start Assist

Tyre Pressure Monitoring System

Roll-over sensors

ISOFIX child seat mounts

Emergency Stop Signal

Three-point seatbelts for all occupants

Seatbelt reminder for all seats

Front disc brakes and rear drum brakes

Rear parking sensors

Engine undercover

Full underbody protector

Immobiliser

Burglar alarm

Speed-sensing door locks

Impact sensing door unlock

Child safety locks

Connected ownership features too

Even the entry-level variant benefits from Nissan's connected ownership ecosystem. Buyers get access to more than 23 MyNISSAN ownership features that assist with after-sales support and dealership-related services.

Verdict

The Nissan Tekton's base variant offers strong value in the highly competitive midsize SUV segment. LED lighting, six airbags, ESC, a 7-inch driver display, rear AC vents, tilt and telescopic steering, and a host of convenience features mean buyers won't have to compromise much even if they opt for the entry-level trim. It could make the Tekton an attractive alternative to rivals like the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Renault Duster and MG Hector.

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