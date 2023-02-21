HT Auto
Nissan Magnite gets safer with new safety features as standard, prices hiked

Nissan India has silently updated the Magnite to get more safety features as standard across the variant lineup. The model now comes with a host of existing and new safety features that are now standard. The subcompact SUV though has seen a price hike as well by up to 20,000. An official announcement is expected soon.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 21 Feb 2023, 18:41 PM
Nissan Magnite will be offered in both dual-tone as will as single-tone colour options. (HT Auto/Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
The 2023 Nissan Magnite now comes with a Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), traction control, vehicle dynamic control, and Hill Start Assist across all five variants - XE, XL, XV Executive, XV and XV Premium. The LED fog lamps though still remain specific to the XV Premium trim, while the ISOFIX child seat anchor mounts are standard on the turbo variants, while missing out on the base XE and XL trims of the naturally-aspirated version. The SUV continues to get dual front airbags as standard across the range, while no variant offers the option of six airbags on the model yet.

The Nissan Magnite is also upgraded to BS6 Phase 2 norms with the updated prices likely to be announced soon
It’s likely that Nissan India has updated the Magnite in line with the RDE norms under BS6 Phase 2 compliance ahead of the April 1 deadline. The new features aim to offer more safety and value to customers along with the price hike. Both the naturally-aspirated 1.0-litre and turbocharged 1.0-litre engines will continue to be on offer paired with a 5-speed manual and a CVT automatic gearbox option.

For those looking to bring the Nissan Magnite home now, the company is offering benefits in the month of February 2023. The offers on the BS6 Phase 1 stock (MY2022) amount to 82,100 and includes a discount, exchange bonus, accessories or cashback, corporate discounts, loyalty bonus and an online booking discount. For BS6 Phase 1 stock (MY2023), customers can available a discount of up to 71,950, while the BS6 Phase 2 stock (MY2023) gets benefits of up to 26,950. Nissan India is also offering a special interest rate of 6.99 per cent to customers.

First Published Date: 21 Feb 2023, 18:41 PM IST
