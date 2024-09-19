Nissan Magnite facelift to launch on October 4: Key expectations

Copyright © HT Media Limited
Nissan Magnite is all set to receive a facelift next month. Scheduled to launch on 4th October, 2024, the Nissan Magnite facelift is expected to come with minor updates, which aim to increase its appeal to consumers. Since its launch in 2020, Nissan Magnite has remained unchanged and it is high time the SUV receives a makeover.
The upcoming iteration of Magnite will come with cosmetic changes and updated feature list. The SUV sits in a segment which sees tough competition. The updates due for the Magnite are expected to help the SUV to stay abrest with the competition.
Despite being a major car brand globally, Nissan has not been able to grab a sizeable pie of the highly competitive and robustly growing Indian passenger vehicle market. The lacklustre sales performance have propelled Nissan to squeeze down its product lineup in India and now it sells only two models in the country, one being the smaller and affordable compact SUV Magnite, while the other is the premium offering X-Trail.
In such a situation the Nissan Magnite remains the best bet for the brand to stay in business, which is why the automaker is ready to introduce a facelifted iteration of the car. Here's all that we can expect from the upcoming Nissan Magnite facelift.
The 2024 Nissan Magnite would come with a refreshed styling. Expect it to receive cosmetic enhancements in form of a new radiator grille, redesigned headlamps, updated LED daytime running lights design and reworked bumpers at front and rear. Also, thee would be new design alloy wheels and revamped taillight designs. Dimensionally, the Nissan Magnite facelift is expected to come sporting similar figures as the current model.
Inside the cabin, the Nissan Magnite would sport majorly the same design layout. However, expect it to receive some tweaks to the dashboard. Also, there would be some additional features such as a single-pane sunroof and six airbags. The touchscreen infotainment system would receive a bigger screen, while some more convenience-focused features would be there in order to make the facelifted SUV appealing to consumers.
While on the cosmetic and feature front, the 2024 Nissan Magnite SUV is expected to come with some tweaks to be distinctive compared to the current model, on mechanical front, it would remain unchanged. Expect the facelifted SUV to be offered with the same set of engines as the current model. The current Nissan Magnite comes available with a 1.0-litre three-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine and a 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol unit. The naturally aspirated engine is available with either a five-speed manual gearbox or a five-speed AMT uni. The turbocharged petrol motor comes available with transmission options of a five-speed manual gearbox and CVT unit.
The 2024 Nissan Magnite will come revising its competition with some of the tough rivals like Tata Nexon, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Mahindra 3XO. Besides that, it will also compete with Renault Kiger, Maruti Suzuki Fronx and Tata Punch among others.
