2024 Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 Quick Review: Most fun 400 cc motorcycle on sale?

We recently rode the 2024 Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 scrambler-styled motorcycle that shares its underpinnings with the new KTM 390 Duke but is very different in appeal
While Husqvarna previously sold the Svartpilen 250 in India, the new Svartpilen 401 packs more power and better practicality for Indian motorcyclists
The new Svarptpilen is substantially larger, which gives it a better road presence and adds to the big bike feeling on the motorcycle
The seat itself is 20% longer than before allowing more room for the rider and a usable pillion seat on the Svartpilen 401, courtesy of the new tubular subframe
The upright riding posture is more comfortable than on the KTM 390 Duke, while the seat is now more accessible at 820 mm, down from the older model’s 842 mm
The trellis frame and 399 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine are carried over in the same spec as the 390 Duke and the Svartpilen 401 is fun, aggressive and agile but with more relaxed rideability
The spoked wheels are a big change over the KTM and bring a layer of cushioning. The fantastic Pirelli Scorpion Rally STR tyres serve well on tarmac and trails
The new 5-inch TFT screen is impressive with its custom user interface that offers a good look at the necessary information
At ₹2.92 lakh (ex-showroom), the Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 is substantially more affordable and has a wider appeal, albeit at the cost of missing riding modes & Bluetooth connectivity