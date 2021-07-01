Nissan Magnite continues to be at core of June sales, company sells 3,503 units

Nissan India on Thursday announced that it has managed to retail a total of 3,503 vehicles in June 2021. The automaker has recorded a growth of 508% in June 2021 against just 576 units retailed in June 2020. The company mentioned that its sales performance has been boosted by the all-new Nissan Magnite and the announcement of several new initiatives to increase the popularity of Nissan products in India.

The company has recently announced the launch of its subscription plan that enables customers to own a vehicle with a ‘white plate’ in major Indian cities such as Delhi NCR, Hyderabad, and Chennai. Highlights of this new plan include Zero Down Payment, Zero Insurance Cost, Zero Maintenance Cost.

In addition to that, the growing sales is also said to be largely contributed by the announcement of the availability of the entire range of Nissan and Datsun products in Canteen Store Departments (CSD). With the launch of CSD services, defence personnel can now avail all CSD-approved applicable discounts and offers through CSD Depots across the country.

The past several months have been especially challenging for automakers in India due to regional lockdown to curb the spread of the pandemic. “The month had multiple Covid-19 related challenges of lockdowns and restrictions impacting production and channel operations, Nissan India kept people safety first & collaborated with the vendors & channel partners towards servicing the demand of its discerning customers," said Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India.