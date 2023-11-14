Nissan Magnite AMT introductory prices extended till November 30, bookings open

Nissan Motor India has announced the introductory price of the Magnite AMT has been extended till November 30, 2023. Customers will be able to book the new Nissan Magnite EZ-Shift with an Automated Manual Transmission (AMT) with prices starting at ₹6.50 lakh (ex-showroom, introductory), while deliveries should begin later this year. The new Magnite AMT is available on the 1.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine.

The new Nissan Magnite EZ-Shift gets the 1.0-litre motor tuned for 71 bhp and 96 Nm of peak torque. It's now paired with a 5-speed AMT unit, which will be available alongside the 5-speed manual version. Nissan claims a duel efficiency figure of 19.35 kmpl for the manual and 19.70 kmpl for the AMT.

The Nissan Magnite EZ-Shift will be available in XE, XL, XV, and XV Premium variants as well as the recently launched Magnite Kuro Special Edition

Furthermore, the Magnite AMT comes with dual driving mode, an Intelligent Creep function, and anti-stall and kick-down features. The automatic version will be available in XE, XL, XV, and XV Premium variants as well as the recently launched Magnite Kuro Special Edition. The automaker has also introduced a new dual-tone blue and black colour on the AMT.

Meanwhile, the Nissan Magnite 1.0-litre turbo petrol continues to be available with the 5-speed manual and CVT automatic gearbox choices. The Magnite is popular for its feature-laden cabin and spacious interior. The car has also received a four-star safety rating by the ASEAN NCAP.

The subcompact SUV is also quite a hit overseas and is exported from India to 15 global markets including Seychelles, Bangladesh, Uganda, and Brunei. Nissan India's primary export market now also includes Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, and Kuwait.

