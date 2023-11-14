Nissan Magnite AMT introductory prices extended till November 30, bookings open

HT Auto
Nissan Motor India has announced the introductory price of the Magnite AMT has been extended till November 30, 2023. Customers will be able to book the new Nissan Magnite EZ-Shift with an Automated Manual Transmission (AMT) with prices starting at 6.50 lakh (ex-showroom, introductory), while deliveries should begin later this year. The new Magnite AMT is available on the 1.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine.

By: Sameer Fayaz Contractor
| Updated on: 14 Nov 2023, 14:27 PM
Nissan Magnite AMT
The Nissan Magnite finally gets the AMT option on the 1.0-litre naturally-aspirated motor, which has been available on its sibling, the Renault Kiger, right from the start
The new Nissan Magnite EZ-Shift gets the 1.0-litre motor tuned for 71 bhp and 96 Nm of peak torque. It's now paired with a 5-speed AMT unit, which will be available alongside the 5-speed manual version. Nissan claims a duel efficiency figure of 19.35 kmpl for the manual and 19.70 kmpl for the AMT.

Also Read : Nissan Magnite first drive review: A one-shot aim at subcompact SUV is on point

Nissan Magnite AMT
The Nissan Magnite EZ-Shift will be available in XE, XL, XV, and XV Premium variants as well as the recently launched Magnite Kuro Special Edition
Furthermore, the Magnite AMT comes with dual driving mode, an Intelligent Creep function, and anti-stall and kick-down features. The automatic version will be available in XE, XL, XV, and XV Premium variants as well as the recently launched Magnite Kuro Special Edition. The automaker has also introduced a new dual-tone blue and black colour on the AMT.

TAGS: Nissan Magnite AMT Nissan Magnite Nissan Motor India

