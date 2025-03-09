Nissan Magnite becomes costlier again, receives second price hike in two months

The Nissan Magnite has received another price hike, second in less than two months to become further costlier. The sub-four metre SUV received a price hike of up to ₹22,000 previously on January 31. Now, the Japanese carmaker has again slapped the SUV with a price hike of up to ₹4 lakh, taking the starting price of the Magnite to ₹6.14 lakh (ex-showroom). The SUV is available in six variants and 12 colour choices, while it also has two engines and three transmission options.

The latest price hike is applicable to all the variants of the Nissan Magnite, which is one of the two passenger vehicles sold by Nissan in India and also the key revenue churner for the brand in the country. With the starting price set at ₹6.14 lakh (ex-showroom), the Nissan Magnite's price now goes up to Rs. 11.92 lakh (ex-showroom).

Nissan updated he entire Magnite range with E20 compatible powertrain just a few days ago. The SUV's 1.0-litre naturally aspirated BR10 petrol engine became E20 compliant, while the 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol motor already became E20 compliant a while back.

The Nissan Magnite's 1.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol motor churns out 71 bhp peak power and 96 Nm of maximum torque. On the other hand, the turbocharged petrol motor delivers 98 bhp peak power and 160 Nm of maximum torque. The naturally aspirated engine gets transmission choices including a five-speed manual gearbox and a five-speed automated manual transmission (AMT). On the other hand, the turbocharged engine is available with a five-speed manual gearbox or a continuously variable transmission (CVT).

Interestingly, while the Magnite is currently being offered with petrol engines only, reports suggest that a new hybrid model may be on the cards soon. According to reports, the company may launch hybrid and CNG variants of the Magnite soon. The company is considering different powertrains to add to the lineup, like hybrid and CNG. Meanwhile, the company has already announced its plan to enter the EV arena before the end of FY26.

