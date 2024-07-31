Nissan is offering massive discount on its Magnite compact SUV

The Japanese auto OEM has announced 85,000 discount for the Magnite SUV

The discount comes as an effort to ramp up sales of Magnite SUV

Magnite has been the lifeline of Nissan in India since its launch in October 2020

The SUV is now being joined by its bigger sibling X-Trail in India

Nissan is currently offering discount of 25,000 for Magnite's select variants

Select variants of the SUV are available with exchange bonus of up to 35,000

There are up to 10,000 corporate discount available for the SUV

Nissan is offering a host of financing schemes with interest rate being as low as 6.99%

The discount is expected to boost sales of the SUV in the coming days
