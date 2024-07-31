The Japanese auto OEM has announced ₹85,000 discount for the Magnite SUV
The discount comes as an effort to ramp up sales of Magnite SUV
Magnite has been the lifeline of Nissan in India since its launch in October 2020
The SUV is now being joined by its bigger sibling X-Trail in India
Nissan is currently offering discount of ₹25,000 for Magnite's select variants
Select variants of the SUV are available with exchange bonus of up to ₹35,000
There are up to ₹10,000 corporate discount available for the SUV
Nissan is offering a host of financing schemes with interest rate being as low as 6.99%
The discount is expected to boost sales of the SUV in the coming days