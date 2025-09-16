Next-gen Hyundai i20 spotted: Premium hatchback gets a crossover growth spurt?

Hyundai is not one to hesitate when it comes to creating new generations of models within its pipeline, and to this end, the South Korean carmaker has seemingly shifted its focus to the i20 premium hatchback. To this end, spy shots have emerged of a new crossover hatchback in its test phase, and it is expected to be the next-gen Hyundai i20 , potentially slated for a 2027 market launch.

The popular B-segment hatchback is one of its best-selling and most affordable offerings, and it will continue to be ICE-powered, as hinted by the exhaust pipes in the images. The spy shots further reveal that the new i20 will get a complete redesign with a boxier stance, moving away from the current model's design language. It gets a new front-end design with lower-set LED headlights and a smaller grille, while the side profile exudes crossover DNA with flatter pillars, body cladding, and a rising beltline. Remember the i20 Active, anyone?

Next-gen Hyundai i20: Revamped interiors

As with most new-gen launches, the 2027 Hyundai i20 is expected to carry major changes to the cabin, which will likely include revamped interiors upholstered in new materials. The dashboard will bring a new layout, with a more modern, digital cockpit. Expected features include a new display for the infotainment and cluster, powered and ventilated seats in the front row, a sunroof, and even an ADAS Level-2 suite.

Next-gen Hyundai i20: Electrification on the table?

Although official details on the powertrain and underpinnings are not yet available, the upcoming i20 is expected to be built on an updated version of the current platform. The hatchback is expected to carry the same engine options as offered in India, including a 1.2-litre 4-cylinder NA petrol and a 1.0-litre 3-cylinder turbo-petrol unit. Globally, Hyundai is expected to offer the new i20 with mild-hybrid tech, but this variant may not make it to Indian shores.

Next-gen Hyundai i20: Market launch and rivals

The current-gen i20 was launched in 2020, with a facelift following three years later. The next-generation model will likely debut in 2026, with a potential market launch slated for early 2027. With its new crossover design, the upcoming i20 may grow out of the hatchback segment and enter the sub-compact crossover SUV market, rivalling the likes of the Kia Sonet and the Tata Nexon.

