Nexon to XUV300: Top 10 SUVs sold in India in November

Top 10 SUVs sold in India last month shows how Tata Motors is aiming to dominate the segment with some of its flagship offerings led by Nexon sub-compact SUV. The Nexon even beat some of the most popular small cars like Alto and WagonR to emerge as India's second best-selling car last month. However, in the larger SUV space, Mahindra and Mahindra seems to be racing ahead of Tata Motors with its Scorpio models and Bolero compared to the Safari and Harrier SUV. The Korean duo of Hyundai and Kia is currently struggling to match their Indian counterparts in terms of sales in the fiercely competitive sub-compact SUV segment.

Here is a quick look at the top 10 SUVs sold in India in November.

Tata Nexon

Tata Nexon SUV has extended its lead above all other SUVs in India in November. With 15,871 units sold last month, the Nexon is currently the best-selling SUV in the country by a margin. Its sales has grown by almost 60 per cent compared to the same period last year when it sold 9,831 units. A chunk of the credit behind Nexon's success should also go to its electric avatar Nexon EV, India's best-selling electric car.

Hyundai Creta

Despite all the challenges, one SUV that has been able to hold its fort is Hyundai's flagship Creta SUV. The leader in the compact SUV segment was also India's second best choice among SUVs in India last month. Hyundai Creta found 13,321 homes last month. compared to 10,300 takers during the same period last year at a healthy growth rate of 58 per cent. The Korean carmaker is expected to drive in the new generation Creta to India some time next year.

Tata Punch

Despite its small size, Punch SUV has proven to be one of the most popular cars on Indian roads. Tata Motors sold 12,131 units of Punch last month and is the third best-selling SUV in the country. Tata Punch sales have picked up despite having a new rival in Citroen C3. In November last year, Tata sold only 6,110 units of the Punch SUV in India.

Maruti Suzuki Brezza

The new generation Brezza sub-compact SUV returned earlier this year with a bang by briefly toppling Nexon from the top spot. However, it has now dropped to fourth place among SUVs in terms of sales. Maruti Suzuki sold 11,324 units of Brezza in November in the third month since its launch in August this year.

Hyundai Venue

Launched in a new avatar soon after its arch rival Brezza, the 2022 Venue SUV has not been as successful yet. Hyundai sold 10,738 units of Venue SUV last month, slightly less than Brezza. Long waiting period for both Venue and Brezza has hampered their spots among top selling SUVs.

Kia Seltos

Seltos continues to drive Kia India's sales in India with the biggest contribution. It continues to be India's best-selling SUV in the compact segment after Creta. Kia sold 9,284 units of the SUV last month, which is a marginal rise over 8,859 units it sold during the same month last year.

Mahindra Bolero

Mahindra and Mahindra's new age SUVs have failed to emulate the success of one of the oldest existing models from the carmaker. Bolero remains one of India's favourite SUVs due to its versatility across the country. In November, Mahindra sold 7,984 units of Bolero, compared to 5,442 units in November last year.

Kia Sonet

Sonet, rival to the likes of Brezza, Nexon and Venue in the sub-compact SUV segment, remains the Korean carmaker's second best-selling model. Kia sold 7,834 units of Sonet last month, up from 4,719 units during the same month last year.

Mahindra Scorpio

The Scorpio SUV, available in both the new generation Scorpio-N and the Scorpio Classic versions, has seen sharp increase in sales since launch. Mahindra sold 6,455 units of both versions, up from just 3,370 old generation Scorpio units during the same month last year.

Mahindra XUV300

The last SUV on the list is Mahindra's sub-compact SUV XUV300. Despite its promises, the SUV has not faired well against some of its heavyweight rivals. Mahindra sold 5,903 units of the SUV as it entered the elite list for the first time this year. In September last year, Mahindra could sell only 3,693 units of the XUV300.

