Skoda Octavia RS to be showcased at Bharat Mobility Expo 2025

By: Sameer Fayaz Contractor
| Updated on: 09 Nov 2024, 17:51 PM
Peter Janeba, Brand Director - Skoda Auto India, confirmed that the company will be showcasing the new Octavia RS at the Bharat Mobility in January, e
2024 Skoda Octavia RS
The Skoda Octavia RS will be one of the key exhibits by Skoda Auto India at the Bharat Mobility Expo in January 2025, sharing space with the new Kylaq
Skoda Auto India is gearing up for a busy 2025 and the company will kick off the year with the launch of the Kylaq subcompact SUV at the upcoming Bharat Mobility Show. While its most accessible SUV will be a showstopper, the company has also planned a few special showcases in the form of the new-generation Octavia RS. Peter Janeba, Brand Director - Skoda Auto India, confirmed that the company will be showcasing the new Octavia RS at the auto show in January.

Skoda Octavia RS To Be Showcased At Bharat Mobility 2025

Janeba revealed that Skoda Auto India will showcase the Octavia RS to evaluate bringing the model to the Indian market. The company is likely to take a call later about actually bringing it here. That said, the model is expected to arrive as a Completely Built Unit (CBU), which means prices won’t be as competitive as they used to be.

2024 Skoda Octavia RS
The Skoda Octavia RS packs a 2.0-litre TSI motor tuned for 260 bhp and 370 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 7-speed DSG
Apart from the Octavia RS, the company si expected to have its complete range on display at the 2025 Bharat Mobility Expo, and could possibly also showcase the next-generation Kodiaq and Superb at the event, also slated for an India launch next year.

Also Read : New-gen Skoda Kodiaq India launch confirmed in May 2025

Skoda Octavia RS Engine Specifications

The Skoda Octavia RS is a cult car among enthusiasts known for its stellar performance across multiple generations. The last Octavia RS to be sold in India was two generations ago. The latest Octavia RS packs a 2.0-litre TSI engine that now gets a Budack combustion cycle to make it more efficient. The turbocharged petrol is tuned to produce 260 bhp and 370 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 7-speed DSG automatic transmission. Compared to the standard Octavia, the RS sits 15 mm lower and packs an electronic limited-slip differential.

2024 Skoda Octavia RS
The Skoda Octavia RS is expected to arrive in India as a full import which will drive up the prices in the 50-55 lakh (ex-showroom) range
Visually, the Skoda Octavia RS looks identical to the standard model barring the subtle changes including the blacked-out grille, redesigned grille with bigger air intakes, new alloy wheels, and more. The exhaust pipes are finished in black and have been electronically tuned to sound more aggressive upon start-up and in Sport mode.

Also Watch: Skoda Kylaq SUV launched to take on Brezza, Nexon | First Look | Price, features, engine, bookings

Skoda Octavia RS Expected Price

Should Skoda India greenlight the Octavia RS, it would mark the sedan’s return to the Indian market. That said, expect the model to command quite a premium due to its full import and be ready to shell out around 50-55 lakh (ex-showroom). We expect more details to emerge closer to the 2025 Bharat Mobility Expo.

First Published Date: 09 Nov 2024, 17:51 PM IST

