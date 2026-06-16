New-gen Kia Sonet spotted ahead of 2027 debut

The next-generation Kia Sonet has been spotted undergoing high-altitude testing in Manali, offering fresh clues about the brand's upcoming compact SUV ahead of its expected global debut in 2027.

Exterior design to see a major evolution

Despite the heavy camouflage, the latest spy shots suggest that the new Sonet will feature a significantly evolved design. The front fascia appears to adopt a more upright stance with a flatter bonnet and redesigned lighting elements, bringing it in line with Kia's latest global design language.

The SUV also seems to have a boxier silhouette than the current model, hinting at improved cabin space and a stronger road presence. The test mule rides on newly designed alloy wheels and appears to have slightly revised proportions. Although the rear remains concealed, updated LED tail lamps and a reworked bumper are expected as part of the styling overhaul.

Next-gen Kia Sonet spied testing with new design, panoramic sunroof, bigger screens and updated platform ahead of its expected 2027 debut.

Longer wheelbase and new platform to improve practicality

One of the biggest changes on the new-generation Sonet is expected to be a longer wheelbase. The compact SUV is likely to grow by around 20 mm between the axles, resulting in improved rear seat legroom and better overall cabin space.

The new Sonet is also expected to adopt the latest K1 platform, which recently debuted on the Kia Syros and is set to underpin the updated Hyundai Venue as well. The revised architecture should not only enhance interior packaging but also allow for a larger boot and improved crash safety.

Cabin likely to get a technology boost

Inside, the next-generation Sonet is expected to receive a comprehensive makeover with a larger infotainment system, a fully digital instrument cluster and upgraded connected car features. Kia is also likely to equip the SUV with an expanded ADAS suite, improved interior materials and a redesigned dashboard layout.

Engine options likely to remain familiar

The upcoming Sonet is expected to retain its existing engine lineup, including the 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol, 1.0-litre turbo-petrol and 1.5-litre diesel units, albeit with updates to comply with future emission regulations.

There is also speculation that Kia could introduce some form of electrification or hybrid assistance in select markets, though the company has not confirmed any such plans.

Also Read : Next-gen Hyundai i20 makes global debut

High-altitude testing signals advanced development

The latest sighting in Manali indicates that the development programme is progressing steadily, with engineers evaluating the SUV's performance in challenging terrain and varying weather conditions. High-altitude testing allows manufacturers to fine-tune engine calibration, cooling systems and overall durability before the vehicle enters production. All of this ensures that the customers do not face issues while driving the car in different weather conditions.

Launch timeline

The current-generation Sonet received a facelift in 2024 and remains one of Kia India's key volume drivers. With competition in the sub-4 metre SUV segment becoming increasingly fierce, the all-new Sonet is expected to arrive in 2027 with significant upgrades in design, technology and safety. More details are expected to surface as testing continues over the coming months.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

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