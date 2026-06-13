India-bound next-gen Hyundai i20 makes global debut

South Korean automaker Hyundai has unveiled the next-generation i20 in Brazil. The fourth-generation model is expected to arrive by mid-2027, replacing the current model. Additionally, the new-gen model is expected to boast significant changes to its design and features, while changes to the powertrain remain unknown at the time of filing the article.

Exterior

The new-gen i20 adopts a more contemporary design language, featuring larger proportions and a cleaner appearance, compared to its predecessor. In addition to that, the hatchback receives a redesigned fascia highlighted by a connected LED headlamp setup and a wide lower air intake. The bumper incorporates black cladding, complemented by a silver accent running through the grille.

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Not only that, but the fourth-gen i20 features softer character lines. Viewed from the side, the hatchback features a boxier silhouette, with wheel-arch cladding and rugged side skirts. The window line rises sharply towards the rear, enhancing its visual appeal. Interestingly, the Brazilian-spec models are offered with up to 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, while the X-Line variant adds black-finished ORVMs and exclusive badging.

At the rear, the next-generation i20 is equipped with connected LED tail lamps, a roof-mounted spoiler, and a heavily clad bumper with a faux diffuser element. The i20 is available in eight exterior shades in Brazil, namely Atlas White, Onyx Black, Brisk Silver, Sand Silver, Sapphire Blue, Shadow Grey, Silk Grey, and Lumina Grey.

Interior

The fourth-gen i20 boasts a cabin that is centred around a curved dual-screen arrangement that integrates the digital instrument cluster and touchscreen infotainment system. Vertical air-conditioning vents are positioned in the centre of the dashboard, with climate control functions placed between them. Notably, the hatchback features Hyundai’s latest flat-bottom steering wheel design with the brand’s signature morse-code-inspired logo. Multiple interior colour themes are available, including beige-grey, all-black, and black-grey combinations.

Features and Safety

The Brazil-spec next-gen i20 boasts automatic climate control, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a six-speaker audio system, connected car technology, paddle shifters, keyless entry with push-button start-stop, and wireless smartphone charging, two USB Type-C charging ports for front occupants, one Type-C charging port for rear passengers, six airbags, Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Hill Hold Assist (HSA), traction control, rear parking sensors, a rear-view camera, electronic parking brake with auto-hold, rear wiper and washer along with disc brakes for all four wheels, among others.

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Engine options

The newly unveiled i20 is expected to be offered with a 1.0L naturally aspirated flex-fuel petrol engine and a 1.0L turbo-petrol unit in Brazil, while the company is expected to continue with the 1.2L naturally aspirated petrol engine and the 1.0L turbo-petrol engine for the Indian market for the standard i20 and i20 N Line, respectively.

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