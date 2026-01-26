New Renault Duster 2026 unveiled in India with turbo and hybrid powertrains

Copyright © HT Media Limited
Renault has unveiled the third-generation Duster in India, marking the SUV’s return after a three-year absence. The Duster was discontinued in 2022 with the first-generation model, and Renault has skipped the second-generation version for India, bringing the latest global iteration directly.
Pre-bookings for the new Duster are now open at ₹21,000. The SUV is scheduled to be launched in March, with deliveries of turbo-petrol variants expected to begin by mid-April. Deliveries of the strong hybrid version are planned around Diwali 2026. Renault has also confirmed that the Duster will be offered with a seven-year warranty, a first for the brand in India.
In terms of design, the new Duster retains the boxy proportions associated with the original model, while incorporating more modern elements. The India-spec version features revised headlamps and connected LED taillamps compared to the international model. Other exterior highlights include a sculpted bonnet, a prominent front bumper with a chunky silver insert, Renault lettering on the grille, pronounced wheel arches, roof rails, and a silver accent on the rear bumper.
Inside, the cabin continues with a functional layout but offers a significantly expanded feature list. The dashboard design follows the chunky exterior theme. Key features include a 10.2-inch digital instrument cluster, a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system with built-in Google Assistant, wireless phone charging, ambient lighting, and a panoramic sunroof. The SUV also gets a powered tailgate, dual-zone climate control, a six-way power-adjustable driver seat, ventilated front seats, and a 360-degree camera paired with a 17-feature ADAS package. Boot space is rated at 700 litres when measured up to the roof.
Powertrain options include a Turbo TCe 160 petrol engine producing 163 PS and 280 Nm, paired with a six-speed wet-clutch DCT. The 1.8-litre E-Tech 160 strong hybrid uses a 1.4 kWh battery pack and an eight-speed DHT gearbox, with Renault claiming up to 80 per cent pure electric driving in city conditions. A TCe 100 petrol engine delivering 100 PS and 160 Nm is also offered with a six-speed manual transmission.
The new Duster offers an approach angle of 26.9 degrees, ground clearance of 212 mm, and a departure angle of 34.7 degrees.
