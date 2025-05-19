Hyundai Creta may go hybrid soon as the carmaker ramps up hybrid and EV plans for India

Hyundai Creta , one of the most popular compact SUVs in the Indian market is expected to get a hybrid powertrain. The Hyundai Creta is currently being sold in India with a petrol, turbo petrol, diesel and electric powertrain option. Hyundai Motor India recently confirmed that it is working on hybrid powertrains for its vehicles and the brand plans to launch 26 products that include 20 internal combustion-powered engine cars (including refreshes) and six electric vehicles. The new vehicles will be launched by FY2030.

Earlier in the month, Kia, which is the sister brand to Hyundai, confirmed during its Investor’s Day 2025 that the next gen Kia Seltos will get a hybrid powertrain. The Creta and the Seltos have always shared their underpinnings along with the mechanical bits. If the next gen Kia Seltos is confirmed to get the hybrid powertrain, it is likely that the Creta too will feature the same hybrid powertrain.

It is expected that the third gen Hyundai Creta will feature a 1.6-liter hybrid petrol engine that is derived from the Hyundai Kona Hybrid and produces 141 horsepower. It is likely that the output of the engine will be tuned for the new model. The same powertrain is also expected to do its duties in the second gen Kia Seltos.

Hyundai Motor India: FY25 sales

For Hyundai Motor India, the growth was marginal in Q4 FY25, with a 1.5 per cent increase compared to the same quarter last year. EBITDA and PAT declined in FY25 compared to FY24, primarily due to a decrease in revenue and margin compression.

The company's EBITDA margin remained stable in Q4 FY25, despite a slight decrease in revenue growth. The Board's decision to recommend a dividend of ₹21 per share demonstrates the company's commitment to returning value to shareholders.

Unsoo Kim, Managing Director stated that FY25 business performance demonstrates our ability to navigate the tides by responding quickly to the ever-changing customer aspirations. Launch of products like CRETA Electric and Alcazar FL along with seamless product refreshments across segments helped us in maintaining our competitive edge.

Looking ahead, the company remains cautiously optimistic on the domestic demand outlook in near-term amid prevailing macro-turbulences and weakening customer sentiments. While it expects FY26 domestic growth to be broadly in line with Industry estimates of low-single digit, HMIL is aiming for 7-8 per cent volume growth in Exports by improved focus and leveraging our strong brand equity and legacy in the key emerging markets.

