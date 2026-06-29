New Mitsubishi Pajero 4x4 SUV teased yet again ahead of global launch

Japanese automaker Mitsubishi has plenty of SUV and tuner culture cred in the world of automobiles. Famous for its Eclipse, Lancer and Pajero lineups, the automaker has amassed a cult following which prioritises reliability and performance more than anything. Good news for these cult followers is that the Mitsubishi Pajero is coming back in an all-new avatar after a five-year hiatus. Additionally, Mitsubishi recently teased the newest iteration of the Pajero yet again.

Mitsubishi Pajero Teased Yet Again

The Pajero was teased on the automaker’s Instagram account, with the video starting with the SUV shining its bright, hammer-shaped connected headlights. The video then moves to three clusters showing the battery voltage gauge, the altitude level gauge and an engine oil level gauge, which is reminiscent of the OG Pajero being replaced by digital meters. The digital meters included an altitude level gauge, roll axis gauge and pitch axis gauge. The teaser further stated that the only SUV capable of replacing a Mitsubishi Pajero is another Mitsubishi Pajero.

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The teaser suggests that the new Mitsubishi Pajero will remain true to its off-road roots. However, it remains to be seen how effective it truly is, considering it has a legendary name and status in the off-road category to live up to.

Mitsubishi Pajero Expected Engine

The Mitsubishi Pajero is expected to be powered by a 2.4L twin-turbocharged diesel engine producing approximately 201 bhp and 470 Nm of torque, paired with a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission. In addition, the Pajero is expected to feature Mitsubishi’s Super Select II four-wheel drive system, with a low-range transfer case and multiple drive modes. The Mitsubishi Pajero is expected to return as an option for the hardcore, off-roading enthusiasts.

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Mitsubishi Pajero Rally Legacy

The Rally legacy of the Mitsubishi Pajero is unmatched. The Mitsubishi Pajero has the highest number of overall victories at the Dakar Rally, standing at an undisputed 12. In addition to that, the off-road SUV amassed seven consecutive victories in the Dakar Rally from 2001 to 2007, earning the moniker ‘King of the Desert’. The first victory in 1985 made Mitsubishi the first Japanese automaker to win the overall Dakar Rally.

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