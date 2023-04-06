New Jeep Wrangler breaks cover, gets a smaller grille and a larger touchscreen

Jeep has updated its flagship Wrangler SUV with more capability, technology and features as it is battling for off-road buyers against the new Ford Bronco. The Stellantis group-owned iconic US SUV manufacturer has uncovered the new Jeep Wrangler at the New York International Auto Show. It comes as more capable, technology-enabled and feature-packed than before. Also, the design of the new Jeep Wrangler has been revised to give it a fresh and appealing visual appearance.

The current generation Jeep Wrangler is already five years old, as it was introduced in late 2017. In the meantime, Ford has introduced its reborn Bronco, which is a significant competitor against the Jeep SUV. Hence, keeping things up-to-date has become more important for Jeep. Despite the new Wrangler coming as a minor facelifted version, several changes made to the SUV enhance its appeal.

The iconic seven-slat radiator grille in the new Wrangler has been updated to make it smaller and more compact. Despite that, it is still wide enough for the seven slats to fit properly, but things have become thinner. The automaker claims that these slats have been designed to improve engine cooling. Also, the new grille comes with space for a factory-installed Warn winch, which is available in Rubicon models. The SUV also comes with multiple wheel options, ranging between 17-inch to 20-inch rims. The SUV is available in both hard and soft roof options, and there is a Sky One-Touch powertop. New Wrangler has received a new windshield-integrated stealth antenna, which claims to enhance aerodynamic efficiency.

Inside the cabin, there is a new 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Uconnect 5 system as standard. The automaker ditched the round climate control vents at the centre of the dashboard in favour of small rectangular vents positioned beneath the screen. There are round vents at the corners, while the rest of the cabin remains the same as before.

The new Wrangler has received fresh trim options. The Sports S 4xe gets a plug-in hybrid system and a range of driver-assist systems. The Rubicon X gets more capability and technology including 12-way power front seats, a nine-speaker Alpine stereo system, Nappa leather seats, integrated off-road cameras, steel bumpers, a full-time transfer case, and 35-inch tires among others. Powertrain options and specifications remain the same for the Wrangler facelift.

