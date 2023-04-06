HT Auto
Land Rover recalls just two Range Rovers over engine fire risk. Details here

Land Rover has issued a recall for two Range Rover models, one in the US. These particular Range Rovers come with a potential engine fire risk. The British luxury car brand owned by Tata Motors has said that the affected Land Rover Range Rovers' 4.4-litre V8 engine comes with either an improperly installed or a missing gasket on the turbo oil drain pipe, which could cause an oil leak onto the exhaust manifold, possibly leading to a fire hazard. Land Rover also said it would advise the affected owner about the problem, and a technician will install a new turbo oil drain pipe gasket to fix the issue.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 06 Apr 2023, 10:09 AM
Only two Range Rovers have been affected by the latest issue of a faulty turbo oil drain pipe; one is in the US. (HT Auto/Mithilesh Kumar)
Only two Range Rovers have been affected by the latest issue of a faulty turbo oil drain pipe; one is in the US.

The affected Range Rovers were built on November 9 last year at the British car marquees Solihull vehicle assembly plant, said the OEM. The automaker stated that between the 16th and 21st of February this year, the engine supplier advised the carmaker that it suspected three of the V8 engines had a miss-fitted or missing turbo oil drain pipe gasket. The automaker launched an internal investigation and fixed the issue in the affected engines.

Again on March 3 this year, the engine supplier informed the automaker that two more engines had this problem. However, this time, the affected engines fitted to the vehicles were already shipped from the factory. Land Rover's product safety and compliance committee commenced an investigation and submitted the findings to the recall determination committee, which decided to issue a recall for the affected vehicles.

The documents Land Rover submitted to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) mentioned that only one vehicle had been affected by this problem in the US but didn't mention what is another country where the other affected model went to.

First Published Date: 06 Apr 2023, 10:09 AM IST
