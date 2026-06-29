New BMW X5 Neue Klasse teased ahead of global debut

German automaker BMW has teased its latest Neue Klasse SUV, the X5, on social media ahead of its global debut. Additionally, the company previously confirmed that the next-generation X5 will become the brand's first production model to offer five distinct powertrain technologies. The lineup will include petrol and diesel engines with 48V mild-hybrid assistance, plug-in hybrid variants, the all-electric BMW iX5, and the first series-production hydrogen-powered BMW, the iX5 Hydrogen, scheduled to arrive in 2028.

BMW has previewed the next-generation X5 with five powertrain options, including electric and hydrogen variants, while introducing sixth-generation eDrive technology, advanced driver assistance systems, and Neue Klasse-based performance enhancements

BMW iX5: Sixth-Generation eDrive Technology

The BMW iX5 will boast the German automaker’s sixth-generation eDrive technology, which will also make its debut with the iX5 Neue Klasse. The electric SUV sports an all-new 800V electrical architecture and cylindrical battery cells that promise improved efficiency and faster charging speeds. Also, the iX5 60 xDrive features BMW’s largest battery pack to date, with a usable capacity of 144 kWh for the US market and 141 kWh for Europe. The dual-motor setup provides all-wheel-drive capability via BMW’s xDrive system, with one motor per axle to provide strong performance and improved traction.

BMW iX5: Neue Klasse Technology

The new BMW X5 will introduce several technologies based on BMW’s Neue Klasse platform, including the brand’s new ‘Heart of Joy’ control system and BMW Dynamic Performance Control software. The system’s integrated control unit processes vehicle inputs at up to ten times faster than previous systems, while simultaneously managing the powertrain, steering, braking, charging, and regenerative braking.

In the all-electric iX5 and iX5 Hydrogen, the system also enables smoother braking transitions while improving energy recuperation. Meanwhile, combustion-engined and plug-in hybrid variants benefit from enhanced traction management through tenth-generation transverse dynamics control and near-actuator wheel slip limitation, supported by extensively revised chassis tuning.

The SUV also receives electronically controlled adaptive suspension as standard, combined with an almost perfect 50:50 weight distribution. Optional Adaptive Chassis Control Professional, available on the electric and plug-in hybrid models, adds two-axle air suspension, electronically controlled dampers, Integral Active Steering, and active roll stabilisation to further improve ride quality and handling.

The X5 also gains a range of active safety technologies operating in the background, including an intelligent Lane Keeping Assistant that evaluates steering inputs and driver attention before intervening. Additional safety features include automated lane keeping evasive actions, Lane Change Warning, Side Collision Warning with steering assistance, Crossing Traffic Alert and automatic emergency braking when turning or exiting parking spaces. These systems are designed to increase occupant safety without impacting the seamless and unobtrusive driving experience.

Also Read : BMW X6 M60i xDrive: 5 things to know about the ₹1.77 crore performance SUV

BMW iX5: Hydrogen Due in 2028

BMW’s first hydrogen-powered production vehicle, the iX5 Hydrogen, is expected to enter series production in 2028. The SUV combines a third-generation hydrogen fuel cell system with a newly developed BMW Hydrogen Flat Storage system and a high-voltage battery.

The Flat Storage system incorporates seven carbon fibre-reinforced high-pressure hydrogen tanks arranged within a robust metal frame. This configuration maximises packaging efficiency by preserving cabin space while also allowing hydrogen-powered models to be manufactured alongside conventional, hybrid, and electric vehicles on the same production line.

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