Honda has readied the BS 6 compliant Jazz for the Indian market. The premium hatchback has now been teased once again in greater detail. As per the new image, the updated Jazz will feature LED headlamps.

For the uninitiated, this is the same facelifted Mk3 Honda Jazz which was launched in the international market nearly three years back. The last update the Indian Jazz received was back in mid-2018. While previously the Honda Jazz got LED tail light, now the package is more complete with LED headlights as well.

Apart from tweaked headlamps, the new Jazz will also feature a more dynamic looking front bumper, while the main grille design remains more or less the same.

Sadly, the hatchback won't be updated with new alloy wheels and the car will continue to sport the older design.

While the teaser-pic hides the changes at the back, it is suspected that the new Jazz will also feature an updated rear bumper. That said, rest of the design will most likely remain unchanged.The update will also likely introduce slight alterations to the cabin with new interior colours, and fresh upholstery.

In terms of mechanicals, the 1.2-litre i-VTEC petrol and the 1.5-litre i-DTEC diesel powertrain will be updated with stricter BS 6 emission standards. With the update, expect the power/torque and fuel-economy figures to alter slightly.

In the current form, the petrol engine is rated to deliver 90 PS/110 Nm, and the diesel engine is rated to deliver 100 PS/200 Nm. Earlier, the petrol powerplant was made available with a 5-speed MT and a CVT unit, while the diesel engine used a 6-speed MT unit.

Honda Jazz BS 6 will rival the likes of other premium hatchbacks such as Maruti Baleno and Hyundai Elite i20. It is expected to roll-out in India in May this year.



