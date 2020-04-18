Lockdown across the world has brought the creative side out of the carmakers during the coronavirus pandemic. Several commercials promoting awareness about social distancing, work from home or simply staying home have made their way into your social media feed in recent days. Some of the carmakers have even changed their logos temporarily to promote awareness.

But Honda has taken the messaging to a different level none other has done so far. The company released a commercial recently trying to emphasise the importance to stay at home during the ongoing crisis.

Honda UAE hired advertising agency Memec Ogilvy to shoot the commercial with a scale model of the Honda Civic sedan. The commercial was shot entirely indoors.





The commercial starts like any other car advertisement. And it is difficult to figure that out in the initial part of the commercial. It's only when a line of text saying “This might be the first car commercial to be written, directed, edited and watched entirely from home" that one gets the twist.

In the video, the camera can be seen panning across the exterior of the car as it moves across the floor of what looks like a living room. The shots of the Civic model is interspersed with shots of some furnitures, a window and a rug, suggesting that the idea is built around staying home.

The 35-second commercial ends with the message "Until we drive again".

Honda Car India (HCIL) has said that it has taken several steps to ensure the safety, well being and convenience of its customers and dealers across the country amidst a national lockdown in place till April 14 to battle coronavirus outbreak. One of the most notable of these are car warranties being extended for in select cases.

Honda also claims that it has communicated car care tips to its customers through registered email addresses and is also actively using its website and social media outlets to underline the same.