Carmakers across the world have done their bit to promote awareness about the coronavirus pandemic. Most of them have come up with social media marketing initiatives to make people aware that this is the time to stay safe at home, and not venture out, to stop the Covid-19 from spreading further. Some of the companies are also actively helping the authorities to make masks and ventilators for the health workers in the fight against coronavirus.

Now, in another initiative, some of the carmakers are promoting social distancing message on social media by tweaking their logos creatively to nail it.

German car brands, Volkswagen, Mercedes-Benz and Audi have conducted a creative marketing campaign on social media platforms. The three auto giants have changed their respective logos so that they were spaced apart to remind the public of the appeal for social distancing.

Mercedes-Benz has modified its logo where the circle is separated from the three lines that joined them earlier. Promoting social distancing, Mercedes said, “Thank you to everyone who stuck to the guidelines on social distancing during these times. By acting together and #StayAtHome we can successfully fight the virus. Special thanks to our colleague Marcel Hobrath for creating this logo!"

Thanks to everybody for maintaining social distancing guidelines during these times. By acting together and #StayAtHome, we can successfully combat the virus. Special thanks to our colleague Marcel Hobrath for creating this logo! pic.twitter.com/3n9VixOd5Z — Mercedes-Benz India (@MercedesBenzInd) March 30, 2020





Volkswagen's iconic logo with the letters 'V' and 'W' placed in a circle was changed so that the two letters are far apart. The change was conveyed in the form of moving images uploaded on social media accounts.





"We are #Volkswagen. Thank you for keeping your social distance," the upload wrote.

According to the German language, 'volks' means community and 'wagen' means car. The VW logo has been used by Volkswagen since 1937 when it was still inspired by the Nazi flag and the swastika symbol.

While Audi does the same thing but in a different way. The Audi logo is in the form of four fused rings stretched so that each ring has a distance.

Keep your distance – stay together. Only together we make the difference. #AudiTogether pic.twitter.com/othOsjRRYA — Audi (@AudiOfficial) March 26, 2020





The four rings on the Audi logo are symbols of four companies, namely Audi, DKW, Horch and Wanderer. The four companies merged in 1932 to form Audi AG.

Volkswagen and Audi are two subsidiary companies of Volkswagen AG, the largest automotive group in Germany who always race with Toyota about the most car sales on earth. Volkswagen has closed factories in China, the United States, Germany, and most facilities in Europe because of the Covid-19 effect.