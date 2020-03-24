Coronavirus war: For a change, car makers urge you to stay parked to stay safe

For years and years, car makers have attempted to appeal to people at large by showing long winding roads and presenting their products as the freedom machine for better things in life. Gloomier times, however, require a more responsible message and in current times of coronavirus pandemic, several OEMs have taken to social media to urge people to keep off roads.

With positive cases of coronavirus on the rise, messages of social distancing and of staying at home have gained traction as the best possible way of staying safe. People are being urged to restrict movement and to keep their vehicles parked and themselves plonked at home. It is also a message that several car makers, most of whom have temporarily suspended operations, are now echoing.

Hyundai took the lead to urge people to not drive in the prevailing conditions. "Together let's drive the wheels of change by staying at home. Don't drive. Stay at home. Stay safe," a message on the company's official Twitter handle read.

The safest place to be is off the roads and at home. Together lets fight COVID-19 by staying at home. #FlattenTheCurve #StayHome #StaySafe #HyundaiCares pic.twitter.com/3WLpcQJq8y — Hyundai India (@HyundaiIndia) March 24, 2020





Toyota too had used its Twitter handle to ask people at large to respect Janata Curfew last Sunday (March 22). "Sometimes, the best way to move forward is to stand still for a while. Toyota supports the Janata Curfew set forth by the government, and we encourage all of you to stay in your homes for the duration of the curfew," the message had read.

Sometimes, the best way to move forward is to stand still for a while. Toyota supports the Janata Curfew set forth by the government, and we encourage all of you to stay in your homes for the duration of the curfew.#ToyotaWithIndia pic.twitter.com/oxmyiH4gSx — Toyota India (@Toyota_India) March 21, 2020

Mercedes' global Twitter handle made use of a cheeky message to highlight how the safety systems in its cars can't protect against coronavirus and that staying at home was the best bet.

The safety systems of our vehicles can't protect family and friends from the current health situation. To #flattenthecurve, we need to do more. Try to stay at home and visit our Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn to make #socialdistancing easier.



📷 @Fernandez_World #MBSocialCar pic.twitter.com/Y715cMrEhI — Mercedes-Benz (@MercedesBenz) March 19, 2020

Audi India put some distance between its iconic four-ring emblem to highlight how social distancing is an absolute must in the battle against coronavirus.

Stay at home, keep your distance, stay healthy, support each other – we are in this together. As a global company and a global community, our highest priority is to identify any opportunities to #flattenthecurve. Stay safe. pic.twitter.com/WUnbxfV7MJ — Audi India (@AudiIN) March 18, 2020

Others like MG Motor, BMW India, Volkswagen India and several others also put their social media handles to effective use by urging people to remain indoors and keeping those plans of a long drive for a date in the future.