Stay at home: Why a clean, sanitised car cannot keep you safe from coronavirus

With the coronavirus pandemic a very clear and present threat to humanity across the world, countries are increasingly urging citizens to remain indoors and reduce any possible contact with the outside world in order to curb the possibility of community transfer. In India, several cities are in lockdown mode and people are being repeatedly cautioned to avoid any unnecessary trips. Nontheless, several cities have seen traffic movement with cars and two-wheelers hitting the roads as usual. Medical experts have mostly agreed that this needs to stop.

Some of the arguments on social media outlets in favour of taking vehicles out is that it is a closed space and that proper sanitisation can 'guarantee' safeguards against coronavirus. This is being widely debunked with the medical fraternity repeatedly stating that the only way to protect oneself is to stay indoors.

Cars, even with all windows rolled up, cannot ensure safety in these testing times. Mostly parked outside, often on streets, can always be a safe heaven for the virus. Door handles, keys and windshields - all have the potential of housing the coronavirus particles which mostly spread through respiratory droplets.

And although some companies are claiming that they have sanitisation solutions which can keep a car germ free for up to four months, it is best not to trust these measures for full-proof safety.

Limiting exposure, say medical experts, is the only sure-fire bet of staying safe and whether it is a run to the grocery or the inane idea of a joyride on empty roads, a car or a two-wheeler is best kept firmly parked in current times.