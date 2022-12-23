HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News More Affordable Mahindra Thar 2wd Spied Ahead Of Launch

More affordable Mahindra Thar 2WD spied ahead of launch

The Thar has been an incredible success for Mahindra. Despite having a long waiting period, the Thar is still selling like hotcakes. Mahindra used to sell a more affordable version which came with side-facing seats but that has been discontinued. As of now, the Thar is sold with four-wheel drive as standard. However, it seems like Mahindra is working on a two-wheel drive version of the Thar which will become the new entry-level variant of the SUV.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 23 Dec 2022, 14:31 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Mahindra Thar is currently offered in a three-door body style. The five-door version could join the line-up next year.
Mahindra Thar is currently offered in a three-door body style. The five-door version could join the line-up next year.
Mahindra Thar is currently offered in a three-door body style. The five-door version could join the line-up next year.
Mahindra Thar is currently offered in a three-door body style. The five-door version could join the line-up next year.

In the spy shot, it can be seen that the four-wheel drive lever is missing. It only has a 6-speed manual gearbox. In place of the four-wheel drive lever, there is a storage place that can be used to store a wallet, mobile phone or other knick-knacks.

The lever to use the low-range gearbox is missing from the centre console. (Photo courtesy: Instagram/the_reels_news)
The lever to use the low-range gearbox is missing from the centre console. (Photo courtesy: Instagram/the_reels_news)
The lever to use the low-range gearbox is missing from the centre console. (Photo courtesy: Instagram/the_reels_news)
The lever to use the low-range gearbox is missing from the centre console. (Photo courtesy: Instagram/the_reels_news)

As of now, the Thar is offered with a detuned version of a 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine and a 2.2-litre diesel engine. Both these engines are also doing duty on the Scorpio N and XUV700. To reduce the entry-level price further Mahindra can also end up using the 1.5-litre diesel engine that they are using in their other vehicles. If Mahindra uses the 1.5-litre unit then the SUV will be able to take tax advantages that would further help in reducing the cost. The two-wheel drive version of the Thar is expected to be rear-wheel drive.

Similar Cars

Find more Cars
Mahindra Thar (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Thar
1997 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹12.79 - 15.09 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Mahindra Marazzo (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Marazzo
1497 cc | Diesel | Manual | 17.33 kmpl
₹12.3 - 14.57 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Mahindra Alturas G4 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Alturas G4
2157 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 12.03 kmpl
₹28.77 - 31.77 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Mahindra Ekuv100 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mahindra Ekuv100
 
₹8.25 - 10 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Mahindra Xuv500 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Xuv500
2179 cc | Diesel | Manual | 15.1 kmpl
₹13.15 - 21.44 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Mahindra S204 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mahindra S204
 
Prices are currently unavailable
View Details

Also Read : Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door spotted in India, will rival Mahindra Thar 5-door

The biggest advantage of offering a version without a low-range gearbox is that the starting price of the Thar should come down. As of now, the Thar starts at 13.59 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to 16.29 lakh (ex-showroom).

The two-wheel drive Thar would attract people who just want a lifestyle SUV which has a good road presence and they would not take the SUV for off-roading. This is where the two-door Thar makes a lot of sense. People who want to go hard-core off-roading would still be able to opt for the four-wheel drive version of the Thar. Moreover, Maruti Suzuki is all-set to launch the Jimny next year in the Indian market which will be competing directly with the Thar. So an entry-level variant without four-wheel drive does make sense.

First Published Date: 23 Dec 2022, 14:31 PM IST
TAGS: Mahindra Thar SUV off roader
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Tata Motors has received over 20,000 bookings for Tiago EV.
Tata Tiago EV drive review: Battery-powered car goes mainstream
While there were only two new scooters launched, the popular offerings received upgrades in 2022
Goodbye 2022: 5 petrol scooters launched this year
The 2023 BMW i7 will arrive alongside the new-gen 7 Series in India on January 7, 2022
New generation BMW 7 Series & i7 electric sedan get a launch date for India
The BYD Atto 3 electric SUV is compact, quirky and fun, and just the right-sized city car
BYD Atto 3 First Drive Review: Pricey But Promising Electric SUV!
All-new Range Rover Sport
Deliveries for all-new Range Rover Sport SUV commence. Check details

Trending this Week

Samruddhi_Mahamarg
This is India's most hi-tech expressway
Polestar_3
Polestar 3 to showcase unique technology at CES 2023
Meet the NEXA Ignis by Maruti Suzuki, your perfect companion for city drives where design wizardry meets peppy performance in a tough SUV demeanour.
The Tough and Stylish SUV Every City Driver Needs
Custom_Transformers_build_1
This Transformers inspired motorcycle is a Honda underneath
Semi
Tesla Semis to transport your favourite soft drink

Explore Car EMI’s

Hyundai Venue
Hyundai Venue
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Citroen C3
Citroen C3
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Toyota Fortuner
Toyota Fortuner
EMI starts from
₹ 72,169

Latest News

India hands over 125 Mahindra Scorpio SUVs to the Sri Lanka Police
India hands over 125 Mahindra Scorpio SUVs to the Sri Lanka Police
Indian EV maker Avon denies misusing FAME II scheme subsidies
Indian EV maker Avon denies misusing FAME II scheme subsidies
New gen BMW X1 bookings open at dealerships for ₹50,000, launch in January
New gen BMW X1 bookings open at dealerships for 50,000, launch in January
TVS Apache RTR 200 4V vs Hero XPulse 200T 4V: Which one should you buy?
TVS Apache RTR 200 4V vs Hero XPulse 200T 4V: Which one should you buy?
After Tiago, Tata's next EV is this SUV. To rival upcoming Citroen eC3
After Tiago, Tata's next EV is this SUV. To rival upcoming Citroen eC3

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city