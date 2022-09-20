Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door spotted in India, will rival Mahindra Thar 5-door

Maruti Suzuki showcased the 3-door version of the Jimny at the Auto Expo 2020 and it attracted a lot of attention. Finally, it seems like Maruti will be bringing the Jimny to the Indian market but it will be in its 5-door avatar. The test mule of the new SUV has been spotted on the Indian roads. There is a possibility that the manufacturer might showcase a production-spec version of the Jimny 5-door at the Auto Expo 2023.

Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door: Exterior

The Jimny 5-door was camouflaged fully but still one can see the boxy design characteristics of the SUV. There are circular headlamps with a projector setup, a grille with vertical slats and a flat bonnet. In the test mule, the rear doors can be clearly seen with square windows. At the rear, there are horizontal tail lamps in the bumper and a spare wheel mounted on the tailgate.

Maruti Suzuki Jimny could come with a 1.5-litre petrol engine. There would be an all-wheel drive system on offer. (Photo courtesy: Instagram/indra_fathan)

Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door: Cabin

The interior of the Jimny is not yet spied but it could come with the new 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system that Maruti is now using on Baleno, Brezza and Grand Vitara. Currently, the Jimny is sold with the 7-inch unit. There could also be some connected car features on offer.

Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door: Dimensions

Suzuki has decided to increase the wheelbase of the three-door Jimny by 300 mm so the length of the 5-door Jimny will measure 3,850 mm. The wheelbase will go up from 2,250 mm to 2,550 mm. The added wheelbase will help in accommodating rear doors and more space for the rear occupants. On the three-door Jimny, the rear occupants have to slide the front seats forward and then climb to the rear seats which is a bit cumbersome.

Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door: Rivals

The Jimny 5-door will be going directly against the five-door versions of the Mahindra Thar and Force Gurkha. Both of which are currently in development and test mules of both new SUVs have already been spotted.

