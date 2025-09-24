MG launches first pickup truck Down Under to challenge Hilux and Ranger

MG has decided to enter Australia’s mid-size utility vehicle market with the launch of the MGU9 dual-cab pickup, going up against the Ford Ranger and the Toyota Hilux. Based on the LDV Terron 9’s underpinnings, this is not the first pickup truck from under the Chinese parent company SAIC’s umbrella. However, it is the first MG pickup to drive Down Under, carrying over much of the same hardware while introducing distinct elements to set itself apart from its sibling.

The MGU9’s bodywork remains largely identical to the Terron 9, while carrying unique MG-specific details. The pickup’s massive front grille has been reshaped and treated with more chrome, while the centre spot has been taken over by an MG badge, of course. T-shaped LED DRLs are stacked with the LED headlights on either side of the grille, and the bumper has been redesigned for a cleaner look.

MGU9’s pickup credentials:

The MGU9 features a smart hatch that expands the cargo area by folding the mid-gate and rear window

The rear end gets an electric folding tailgate with an integrated step for ease of access, and the whole assembly doubles up as a bench with cupholders for when hunger strikes. The MGU9 further features a smart hatch between the cabin and the tub, limited to the higher trims. This opens up the mid-gate and the drop-down rear window to expand the cargo space when required. The pickup is rated for a towing capacity of 3.5 tonnes.

What is the MGU9’s interior like?

The MGU9 brings a feature-rich interior upholstered in leather with a suede headliner and gets heated and ventilated seats all around

A quick look inside the MGU9 will reveal that its cabin is basically identical to the Terron 9’s, carrying over the steering wheel, dual 12.3-inch displays for the infotainment and instrument cluster, as well as most of the feature list. Higher-spec trims get interiors upholstered in leather with suede headliners, heated and ventilated seats with massage function, 8-speaker JBL audio system, and a panoramic glass sunroof. The key difference inside is the aircraft-inspired gear shifter, exclusive to the MGU9.

How does the MGU9 perform?

Powering the MGU9 is SAIC’s 2.5-litre turbo-diesel mill that delivers 215 bhp and 520 Nm of torque to all four wheels via its BorgWarner 4x4 system. The engine is mated solely to an 8-speed automatic gearbox and makes 4 bhp less than the Terron 9 due to a different tune.

Based on the same ladder-frame chassis as the LDV, the MGU9 is said to have been developed specifically for Australian terrain conditions. To this end, it features a multi-link independent suspension unit at the rear, which is expected to improve handling and comfort without losing out on its load-bearing capacity. Speaking of which, MG says its payload capacity ranges between 770-870 kg, depending on the variant.

Pricing and availability

The MGU9 is priced from AU$52,990 ( ₹31.07 lakh), going as high as AU$60,990 ( ₹35.76 lakh) for the range-topping Explore Pro variant. While it does carry a slight premium over the Terron 9, the latter ends up missing out on the multi-link suspension and the electronic tailgate. It enters the highly-competitive segment, directly rivalling the likes of the Toyota Hilux and Ford Ranger, as well as the Isuzu D-Max and Kia Tasman, among other models.

