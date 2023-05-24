MG ZS EV crosses 10,000 sales mark: Check details

MG Motor India on Wednesday announced that its ZS EV has crossed 10,000 sales mark in the country. The electric car was first launched here back in late 2019 and subsequently an updated version was launched in March of 2022. The model is offered in two variants - Excite and Exclusive, priced at ₹23,38,000 and 27,29,800, respectively.

The electric car comes with the largest-in-segment 50.3kWh advanced battery pack that delivers 461 kms of range in a single charge. The EV is offered with six charging options which include DC super-fast chargers, AC fast chargers, AC fast chargers at MG dealerships, portable chargers, 24X7 RSA for mobile charging support as well as MG Charge Initiative.

The last option is MG India's green mobility initiative in which it aims to install 1,000 AC fast chargers within community spaces across the country in 1,000 days. The move is aimed at strengthening the EV charging infrastructure. The company also offers free charger installation at home or office of ZS EV owners.

The electric offering from MG comes with various tech features including more than 75 connected car features. Other key features on board include a 25.7-cm HD touchscreen infotainment, full digital cluster with 17.78-cm embedded LCD screen, a dual pane panoramic sky roof, PM 2.5 air filter, rear AC vents, digital key with Bluetooth, among others.

Safety features on the model include rear drive assist, 360˚ around view camera with rear parking sensor, Hill Descent Control (HDC), and rain sensing front wiper, among others.

The ZS EV comes equipped with a powerful motor that delivers 176PS of power and accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in just 8.5 seconds. The electric SUV's prismatic cell battery has high energy density that offers a good range and lifespan.

