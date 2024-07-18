MG Cloud EV, upcoming rival to Tata Nexon EV, Mahindra XUV400, revealed
- The Cloud EV will be the third all-electric offering from JSW MG Motor, after ZS EV and Comet EV.
Wuling has showcased the Cloud EV at Indonesia Auto Show. The electric vehicle will make its way to the Indian market through MG Motor India and it will be called by a different name.
MG is calling Cloud EV a crossover utility vehicle. It will be launched in India during the festive season. The Cloud EV is among five new cars from MG Motor to be launched in India in the next 12 months.
Though the carmaker has not revealed official details on the electric crossover yet, the global-spec model comes with a 50.6 kWh battery and claims range of 460 kms in a single charge.
Also check these Cars
Find more Cars
Compare
View Offers
Compare
View Offers
UPCOMING
60 kWh 550 Km
₹ 20 - 25 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
UPCOMING
64kWh 350 km
₹ 30 - 32 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Compare
View Offers
Compare
View Offers
The EV can be recharged from 30 per cent to 100 per cent in half an hour through DC fast chargers. The EV has two charging points for convenience. One is placed at the front and the other one at the rear right side of the vehicle.
The Cloud EV will be positioned between the Comet EV and the ZS EV. The Cloud EV has a ground clearance of 180 mm and stands on 18-inch alloy wheels.
On the inside, the EV offers features like a 15.6-inch touchscreen infotainment screen, wireless charger, ambient lighting among others. One of the most unique feature of the EV is that the front two seats can be reclined full flat or 180 degrees.
The Cloud EV will be competing against the Mahindra XUV400 and Tata Nexon EV. The front of the Cloud EV is likely to polarise opinions to a certain degree but it manages to lean on the cleaner side of things. LEDs are used generously but still don't exactly overpower the face.
Apart from switches for the windows, every other aspect of this vehicle is controlled using the main display screen - from headlights, audio control and HVAC system to even folding the side mirrors or ORVMs.
The overall dashboard layout is very clean and there are a plethora of storage spaces all around the vehicle. Two dedicated bottle holders on the dashboard itself, three cupholders on the centre console, additional storage space under this console, bottle holders on all doors and more space under the central armrest.
The colour scheme used on the display vehicle also deserves a thumbs up with no particular glitz or glamour inside the Cloud EV - apart from perhaps the 250-colour ambient lighting.
First Published Date: 18 Jul 2024, 13:00 PM IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS