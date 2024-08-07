HT Auto
Tata Curvv EV vs Mahindra XUV400 vs MG ZS EV vs BYD Atto 3: Price Comparison

Tata Curvv EV vs Mahindra XUV400 vs MG ZS EV vs BYD Atto 3: Price Comparison

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 07 Aug 2024, 18:44 PM
  • How does the newly launched Tata Curvv EV stack up against other electric SUVs in the segment? We take a look.
The Tata Curvv EV is the first coupe electric SUV to go on sale but is taking on a host of rivals in the ₹15-25 lakh e-SUV segment
The Tata Curvv EV is the first coupe electric SUV to go on sale but is taking on a host of rivals in the ₹15-25 lakh e-SUV segment

Tata Motors has finally launched the Curvv EV, bringing the first-of-its-kind coupe SUV to the mass-market space in India. The Tata Curvv EV marks the start of a new body style in the midsize electric SUV segment and the model has been priced from 17.49 lakh, going up to 21.99 lakh (ex-showroom, introductory). But is it priced aggressively enough to take on other electric SUVs in the same space? We do a quick price to check to see where the new Tata Curvv EV stacks up against the competition.

The Mahindra XUV400 is more competitively priced but packs smaller battery options and also gets fewer features in comparison to the Curvv EV
The Mahindra XUV400 is more competitively priced but packs smaller battery options and also gets fewer features in comparison to the Curvv EV

Tata Curvv EV vs Mahindra XUV400 - 16.74 Lakh - 17.69 Lakh

The Tata Curvv EV’s most direct rival is the Mahindra XUV400 in the midsize electric SUV segment. The XUV400 is Mahindra’s first all-electric SUV and is priced between 16.74 lakh and 17.69 lakh (ex-showroom). The offering is decently specced on the feature front but packs smaller 34.5 kWh and 39.4 kWh battery packs. In comparison, the Curvv EV is more feature-laden and gets much larger 45 kWh and 55 kWh battery packs. The Tata EV is also larger in proportions than the Mahindra offering. Mahindra will hit the midsize electric SUV segment with the new XUV.e8 towards the end of the year.

Also Read : Tata Curvv EV launched in India at 17.49 lakh. Check range, variants, and more

The MG ZS EV has a nice mix of features and performance and has been on sale the longest in the segment
The MG ZS EV has a nice mix of features and performance and has been on sale the longest in the segment

Tata Curvv EV vs MG ZS EV - 18.98 Lakh - 25.44 Lakh

The Tata Curvv EV’s closest rival is the MG ZS EV, which has been on sale for a while now. The MG electric SUV closely matches the Curvv EV on the feature front with ADAS, a panoramic sunroof and more features. The ZS EV packs a single 50.3 kWh battery pack while packing more power at 174 bhp, against 165 bhp on the Curvv EV. The latter packs more range from the 45 kWh battery at 425 km, while the 55 kWh battery pack offers 585 km (ARAI certified) on a single charge. The ZS EV is substantially more expensive starting at nearly 19 lakh, and going up to 25.44 lakh (ex-showroom). Notably, the Curvv EV’s prices are introductory but will continue to undercut the ZS EV even after the introductory period. Do note that MG is readying a new electric offering that is positioned below the ZS EV in the form of the Windsor EV, which is set to arrive later this year.

The 2024 BYD Atto 3 gets a smaller battery pack option that makes it more accessible at 24.99 lakh (ex-showroom) but still more expensive than the top-spec Curvv EV
The 2024 BYD Atto 3 gets a smaller battery pack option that makes it more accessible at 24.99 lakh (ex-showroom) but still more expensive than the top-spec Curvv EV

Tata Curvv EV vs BYD Atto 3 - 24.99 Lakh - 33.99 Lakh

The BYD Atto 3 sits on the upper end of the midsize electric SUV segment. The most recent update saw the Atto 3 receive two more affordable variants with prices now starting at 24.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The new base trim also packs a new 49.92 kWh battery with a range of 468 km (ARAI certified), while the top variant gets a larger 60.48 kWh battery with 521 km (ARAI) on a single charge. The difference between the top-spec Curvv EV and Atto 3 is a humongous 12 lakh. That’s as much as a Tata Tiago EV.

The Tata Nexon EV sits in a segment lower than the Curvv EV but prices for both models overlap
The Tata Nexon EV sits in a segment lower than the Curvv EV but prices for both models overlap

Special Mention

Tata Curvv EV vs Tata Nexon EV - 14.49 Lakh - 19.29 Lakh

While the Nexon EV sits in a segment lower than the Curvv EV, we’re comparing it to give you a more realistic idea of just how aggressive prices on the Tata EV are. The Curvv EV 45 kWh variants undercut the mid and top variants of the Nexon EV priced between 17.49 lakh and 19.29 lakh. In contrast, the Tata Nexon EV is priced between 16.99 lakh and 19.29 lakh (ex-showroom) for the mid to top variants.

First Published Date: 07 Aug 2024, 18:44 PM IST
TAGS: Tata Curvv EV Tata Curvv EV Tata Motors Tata Curvv electric suv

