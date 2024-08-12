Tata Curvv EV vs MG ZS EV: Which electric compact SUV is right for you

India's electric vehicle adoption has grown. Tata Motors has a new addition to its electric vehicle lineup, the Curvv EV, representing the next step in Tata Motors' shift towards electric vehicles. The Tata Curvv EV is an electric SUV coupe that joins the current lineup of electric vehicles, including the Tiago.ev, Tigor.ev, Punch.ev, and Nexon.ev.

Tata Curvv EV comes as a midsize coupe SUV, which is on a more premium end in terms of pricing and overall proposition compared to the Nexon EV positi

The Tata Curvv EV will be in competition with the MG ZS EV, which already has a strong presence with customers in the market. Both vehicles have unique features and are targeted for different market segments. A comparison of the two vehicles is important so potential consumers can make a decision based on their needs and preferences.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars MG ZS EV 50.3 kWh 50.3 kWh 461 Km 461 Km ₹ 18.98 Lakhs Compare View Offers Tata Curvv EV 55 kWh 55 kWh 585 km 585 km ₹ 17.49 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING MG 4 EV 64kWh 64kWh 350 km 350 km ₹ 30 - 32 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched UPCOMING MG Windsor EV 50.6 kWh 50.6 kWh 460 km 460 km ₹ 25 - 30 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched MG Comet EV 17.3 kWh 17.3 kWh 230 km 230 km ₹ 6.99 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Tata Sierra EV 69 kWh 69 kWh 420 Km 420 Km ₹ 25 - 30 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched

Tata Curvv EV vs MG ZS EV: Battery options and range

Based on the Acti.ev platform, the Tata Curvv EV is offered in two battery sizes - 45kWh and 55kWh. The Tata Curvv EV is powered by a liquid-cooled Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor (PMSM), which generates 148 bhp and 215 Nm for the 45kWh variant, and 165 bhp and 215 Nm for the 55kWh variant.

The Tata Curvv EV's range is claimed to be 502 kms (45kWh) and 585 kms (55kWh) as per the WLTP cycle. However, the real-world range is expected to be around 350 kms (45kWh) and 425 kms (55kWh). The Curvv EV can reach a top speed of 160 kmph and take nine seconds to accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph (45kWh) and 8.6 seconds (55kWh).

Also Read : Tata Curvv EV vs Mahindra XUV400: Which electric SUV to go for

With 1.2C fast charging capability, the Tata Curvv EV can charge up to 80 per cent in around 40 minutes with a 70kW DC charger. The Tata Curvv EV claims a range of up to 150 kms can be recharged in just 15 minutes.

Comparatively, the MG ZS EV has a 50.3 kWh lithium-ion battery and generates 174 bhp and 280 Nm. Though the MG ZS EV has a higher power output compared to the Tata Curvv EV's base variant, it provides a claimed range of 461 kms. The MG ZS EV can be charged to full with an AC charger at 7.4 kW in around 9 hours. It takes approximately 60 minutes to get it to 80 per cent with a DC fast charger at 50 kW.

Tata Curvv EV vs MG ZS EV: Features

The Tata Curvv EV and MG ZS EV models have a lot of features, but there are in fact some big differences between them.

The Tata Curvv EV has a range of feature offerings dependent on the variant. For example, higher trim models will get a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, while lower trims will get a smaller one. The size of the instrument cluster changes according to the variant in question. Some of the other key features include an electric tailgate with gesture control, ventilated front seats, a JBL sound system, and ADAS features on higher trim levels. All Tuvics have a basic safety kit which includes six airbags, ESP, and a driver doze-off alert.

Also watch: 2022 MG ZS EV: First Drive Review

The MG ZS EVs have a more homogenous feature set. It comes with a touchscreen infotainment system that measures 10.1 inches, and a digital instrument cluster that measures 7 inches. Other features include an air purifier, rear AC vents, electric parking brake, cruise control, and wireless charging. Safety is covered by six airbags, electronic stability control, and a 360-degree camera.

Both models come with a lot of modern features, but the Tata Curvv EV lets the buyer decide in terms of different feature offerings across the range, whereas the ZS EV has a more homogeneous offering.

Tata Curvv EV vs MG ZS EV: Price

Tata Motors has worked out the pricing strategy of the Curvv EV to cater to a wider target range. At the entry point, the Curvv EV 45kWh Creative is offered at an extremely attractive ₹17.49 lakh (ex-showroom), to make electric mobility even more accessible. For customers looking to step up, the Accomplished variant starts at ₹18.49 lakh — with the top Accomplished+ S grade coming in at ₹19.29 lakh.

Also Read : Tata Curvv EV vs Tata Nexon EV: Which one should you buy

For those who want more range, the Curvv EV 55kWh starts at an Accomplished variant for INR 19.25 lakh and the Accomplished+ S for ₹19.99 lakh. The Empowered+ and Empowered+ A variants are offered at ₹21.25 lakh and ₹21.99 lakh respectively.

The MG ZS EV, on the other hand, starts at INR 18.98 lakh for the Executive variant – almost RS 1.5 lakh higher than the Tata. The Excite Pro, Exclusive Plus and Essence grind ₹19.98 lakh, 24.23 lakh and 25.23 lakh, respectively with the Ivory editions of the Exclusive Plus and Essence being available at a 'small premium'.

While the MG ZS EV offers a higher power output, the pricing of the Tata Curvv EV provides a more competitive offering catering to the range of options for differing customer preferences and budgets.

First Published Date: