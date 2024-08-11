Tata Curvv EV vs Mahindra XUV400: Which electric SUV to go for

The action's hotting up in the Indian electric vehicle market, and now Tata Motors has just tossed in its newest contender: the Curvv EV. Dressed up as a stylish, practical electric SUV coupe, the Tata Curvv EV completes the company's expanding EV range, including the Tiago.ev, Tigor.ev, Punch.ev, and Nexon.ev. Sitting atop the company's state-of-the-art acti.ev platform, this electric vehicle embodies technology and competence.

The Tata Curvv EV comes as the pure electric version of the homegrown carmaker's coupe SUV, with the ICE variant slated to launch on September 2, 2024

The Mahindra XUV400 is one of the more direct rivals of the Tata Curvv EV since it is already an established product in the electric SUV segment. Each of these products makes for an excellent case to help prospective car owners transition to electric mobility. But which one reigns supreme? Let's dive in and compare these two electric SUVs.

In the following sections, we will be comparing the Tata Curvv EV against the Mahindra XUV400 to bring into relief critical parameters such as range, performance, features,and price, which will provide an idea of the electric SUV that will fit your needs the best.

Tata Curvv EV vs Mahindra XUV400: Battery packs and range

The Tata Curvv EV underpins the Acti.ev platform of the company. There are two battery pack options: a 45kWh unit good for a 502 km range and a larger 55kWh pack that promises 585 km. Real world figures are touted to be around 350 km and 425 km respectively.

The Tata Curvv EV comes with a 165 bhp electric motor that lets this SUV coupe sprint from 0 to 100 kmph in 8.6 seconds and reach a top speed of 160 kmph. Quick charging on the Curvv EV is also possible—150 kms of range comes up in about 15 minutes. This, in addition to Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) and Vehicle-to-Vehicle V2V capabilities.

The Mahindra XUV400 gets a single electric motor that develops 150 bhp and 310 Nm of torque. It does 0 to 100kmph in 8.3 seconds and has a top speed of 150kmph. Two battery options are available: a 34.5kWh pack and a larger 39.4kWh unit. The claimed MIDC range stands at 375 kms and 456 kms respectively. Charging options include 3.3kW and 7.2kW AC chargers while DC fast charging is also supported.

Though it has quite competitive performance and range figures, this clearly puts the Tata Curvv EV ahead. In any case, the Mahindra XUV400 could have the edge in faster acceleration; therefore, for more performance-oriented customers, this may make it compelling.

Tata Curvv EV vs Mahindra XUV400: Features

Both the Tata Curvv EV and the Mahindra XUV400 are feature-packed and promise a premium and comfortable ride.

The interiors of the Tata Curvv EV look very modern, with a dual-tone dashboard and ventilated front seats. The tech-savvy feel is enhanced with a 12.3-inch floating infotainment system and a 10.25-inch digital driver's display. Some other features that enhance the in-car experience are a panoramic sunroof, an air purifier and ambient lighting.

The cabin of the Mahindra XUV400 is also modern and practical. Some of the major highlights would be the 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a digital instrument cluster, and a wireless charger. Though it's not as opulent as the Curvv, at possibly a more competitive price point, the features set of the XUV400 really looks strong.

In both SUVs, passenger safety factor is also taken care of. For the Tata Curvv EV gets Level 2 ADAS suite which really makes it stand out, bringing onboard quite a few advanced driver assistance systems. The Mahindra XUV400, while certainly not as feature-laden in this respect, also gets some of its more basic safety features, which include a few airbags and electronic stability control.

Tata Curvv EV vs Mahindra XUV400: Price

Well, the Tata Curvv EV comes at an aggressive starting price of ₹17.49 lakh and goes up to ₹21.99 lakh at the top end (ex-showroom). There are a total of five variants on offer—the Creative, Accomplished, Accomplished+ S, Empowered+, and the range-topping Empowered+ A.

The Mahindra XUV400, however, straddles the price graph a bit more. Its base EC trim will cost you ₹15.49 lakh, while the top-end ELX+ commands ₹20.99 lakh (ex-showroom). There are two primary trims that Mahindra offers – the EC and EL, with several sub-variants in each of them.

While the starting price of the XUV400 is more affordable, the Curvv EV brings premiumness to its higher variants.

