This ultra capable Mercedes SUV gets a mammoth price hike of 73 lakh

German auto giant Mercedes-Benz has hiked the prices of its most expensive SUV models in India - the AMG G63. The SUV, which was earlier available at 2.45 crore, has seen a price bump of nearly 75 lakh. The price hike comes about a week after the carmaker reopened the bookings for the AMG G63 SUV. The price has been revised now to 3.30 crore (ex-showroom). The bookings for the AMG G63 was reopened on February 13, the same day Mercedes resumed booking for the Maybach GLS 600 as well.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 22 Feb 2023, 14:29 PM
Mercedes-Benz has increased the AMG line of G63 SUV price in India to ₹3.30 crore (ex-showroom).
Mercedes-Benz has not issued any statement regarding the reason behind the hike in price. However, it is a likely impact of the announcements made during Budget 2023 on customs duty. Nirmala Sitharaman has proposed hike in duties for cars which are imported fully or partially to India for sale. The AMG G63 is one of the few models Mercedes sells in India via the Completely Built Unit (CBU) route.

Mercedes. which leads the luxury vehicle segment in India, reopened the bookings for the AMG G63 as it aims to bring down long waiting periods for some of its higher range of models. The AMG G63, which had more than two to three years' of waiting, is reportedly available now within a year or so. The step-up to clear backlog is seen as an effort from Mercedes-Benz as it ended 2022 with more than 40 per cent growth. India is currently the carmaker's fastest growing market globally, which has prompted Mercedes to speed up production as well.

The Mercedes-AMG G63 comes powered with a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 petrol engine that is capable of generating 585 hp of maximum power and 850 Nm of peak torque. The engine is mated to a nine-speed automatic transmission. It is capable of sprinting from zero to 100 kmph in just 4.5 seconds and comes with a top speed of 22 kmph.

First Published Date: 22 Feb 2023, 13:37 PM IST
TAGS: Mercedes Benz G63 AMG
