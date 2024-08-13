HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News Mercedes Benz Gle 300d 4matic Amg Line Launched In India At 97.85 Lakh

Mercedes-Benz GLE 300d 4MATIC AMG Line launched in India at 97.85 lakh

By: Sameer Fayaz Contractor
| Updated on: 13 Aug 2024, 17:56 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
  • The new AMG Line trim on the Mercedes-Benz GLE 300d brings a sportier look to the SUV and replaces the Professional Line trim on the luxury SUV.
2024 Mercedes-Benz GLE 300d AMG Line
The Mercedes-Benz GLE 300d AMG Line brings a sportier look along with bigger front brakes and the latest-gen MBUX infotainment system
2024 Mercedes-Benz GLE 300d AMG Line
The Mercedes-Benz GLE 300d AMG Line brings a sportier look along with bigger front brakes and the latest-gen MBUX infotainment system

Mercedes-Benz India has introduced the new AMG Line trim on the GLE 300d 4MATIC, bringing a sportier look to the luxury SUV. The new Mercedes-Benz GLE 300d 4MATIC AMG Line is priced at 97.85 lakh (ex-showroom, India) and replaces the Professional Line trim that was currently on sale. The luxury carmaker has already offered the AMG Line on the GLE 450d and GLE 450 variants and the latest addition completes the lineup.

Mercedes-Benz GLE 300d 4MATIC AMG Line

The GLE 300d 4MATIC AMG Line brings visual and hardware upgrades to the brand’s popular selling offering. Changes include a new diamond grille finished in chrome with the larger three-pointed star integrated in the centre. The single louvre is painted in dark grey matte and complemented with chrome inserts and a black frame.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Mercedes-benz Gle (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-Benz GLE
Engine Icon2999 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 96.40 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mercedes-benz Amg Gle Coupe (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe
Engine Icon2999 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 1.85 Cr
Compare
Land Rover Defender (HT Auto photo)
Land Rover Defender
Engine Icon2996.0 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 93.55 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Bmw X5 (HT Auto photo)
BMW X5
Engine Icon2998 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 93.90 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Toyota Land Cruiser 250 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Toyota Land Cruiser 250
Engine Icon2998 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 1 Cr
Alert Me When Launched
Audi Q7 (HT Auto photo)
Audi Q7
Engine Icon2995 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 79.99 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

Also Read : Mercedes-Benz CLE Cabriolet launched in India, priced at 1.10 crore.

The GLE 300d AMG Line also features an AMG front apron with a chrome strip and an AMG rear apron with a diffuser-like appearance. The front and rear wing flares are painted in the vehicle colour along with distinctive air inlets at the front. The SUV gets upgraded to the 20-inch AMG light-alloy wheels finished in tremolite grey and there’s a larger braking system with perforated front disc brakes. The upgrades come at a premium of 1.2 lakh over the older model.

Mercedes-Benz GLE 300d 4MATIC AMG Line Specifications

Power on the GLE 300d 4MATIC AMG Line comes from the familiar 2.0-litre four-cylinder diesel engine tuned for 265 bhp and 550 Nm of peak torque. The unit is paired with a 48-volt mild-hybrid integrated starter-generator (ISG) that boosts power by 20 bhp and 220 Nm. The engine is mated to a 9-speed automatic transmission that sends power to all four wheels. The GLE 300d can sprint from 0-100 kmph in 6.9 seconds with a top speed of 230 kmph.

Other upgrades include the latest-generation MBUX infotainment system, which comes with more controls for comfort functions via LCD screens. The GLE also packs a 13-speaker Burmester surround sound system.

The Mercedes-Benz GLE takes on several offerings including the BMW X5, Audi Q7, Lexus RX, Volvo XC90 and the like in the luxury SUV segment. The model is one of the top sellers for the company.

First Published Date: 13 Aug 2024, 17:56 PM IST

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.