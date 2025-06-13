Mercedes-AMG G 63 Collector's Edition, a unique, India-specific G-Wagon. Here's 5 things to know about it

Mercedes-Benz has introduced a new chapter in its bespoke luxury offerings with the launch of the Mercedes-AMG G 63 ‘Collector’s Edition’ in India. Tailored specifically for Indian buyers, this limited-run model,restricted to just 30 units nationwide, aims to combine performance engineering with locally-influenced personalisation. The edition was jointly developed with Mercedes-Benz Research and Development India (MBRDI), signalling a growing push toward India-specific high-end products.

1 India-focused and rare One of the standout aspects of the Collector’s Edition is its effort to provide Indian customers with something that feels personal and unique. The vehicle includes features not previously offered on any G 63 variant, most notably, a custom-made grab handle with the customer’s name engraved on it. This is complemented by an exclusive “One of Thirty” plaque on the spare wheel cover and edition-specific branding on the exterior protective strips. The SUV is offered in two specially curated MANUFAKTUR colours, Mid Green Magno and Red Magno, selected to resonate with India’s rich visual culture while enhancing the bold design of the G-Class.

2 Hybrid engine and performance While the visual updates are significant, the underlying performance hardware remains consistent with the globally available AMG G 63. At its core is the AMG 4.0-litre, V8 biturbo engine, generating 577 bhp and 850 Nm of torque. What’s new is the addition of a 48-volt mild-hybrid system with an integrated starter generator (ISG), which supplies an extra 15 kW during low-speed acceleration and enhances overall efficiency. Despite its near-2.5-tonne weight, the SUV manages a 0 to 100 kmph time of just 4.4 seconds, thanks also to the inclusion of Launch Control for the first time in this model.

3 Interior The cabin of the Collector’s Edition attempts to push luxury without appearing overly extravagant. The two-tone nappa leather upholstery in Catalana Beige and Black is paired with open-pore walnut wood trim, offering a warm, tactile feel that leans more toward classic luxury than futuristic minimalism. The Burmester 3D Surround Sound system with 18 speakers and a 760-watt amplifier contributes to an immersive cabin experience. While the layout remains largely the same as the standard model, the ambient lighting in the air vents and the badge-specific details lend a quiet exclusivity.

5 Technology Despite its urban appeal and premium positioning, the G 63 still carries genuine off-road credibility. The Collector’s Edition gets AMG Performance 4MATIC all-wheel drive and adaptive AMG ACTIVE RIDE CONTROL suspension, equipped with hydraulic roll stabilisation for better on-road and off-road composure. A redesigned off-road cockpit offers real-time data like vehicle tilt, differential lock status, tire pressure, and more. One useful addition is the “Transparent Hood” feature, which digitally reconstructs the area under the front of the vehicle using camera data—helpful when navigating over uneven surfaces or rocky terrain.

