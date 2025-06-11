HT Auto
India specific Mercedes-AMG G 63 'Collector's Edition' to launch tomorrow

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 11 Jun 2025, 14:00 PM
The teaser images revealed by the automaker suggest a glossy exterior finish color for the SUV, a glossy orange exterior paint color to be precise

Mercedes-AMG G 63 Collector's Edition
Mercedes-AMG G 63 'Collector's Edition' will be launched in India on June 12, 2024. Interestingly, the new Collector's Edition will be tailor-made for India. Mercedes-Benz India has mentioned that the AMG G 63 'Collector's Edition' is developed and presented together by the groups of Mercedes-Benz India and Mercedes-Benz Research and Development India. Since the new collector's version will be in limited quantities, the rates are likely to be over 4 crore, ex-showroom.

The teaser images revealed by the automaker suggest a glossy exterior finish color for the SUV, a glossy orange exterior paint color to be precise. Apart from this, the Mercedes-AMG G 63 'Collector's Edition new alloy wheel design too. On the other hand, the overall shape and silhouette of the SUV is likely to remain unchanged, while principal design features are also going to be the same as those of the standard model.

Also Read : Weak demand for Mercedes G580 EV spurs plans for smaller G-Class with hybrid powertrain

Mercedes-AMG G 63 ‘Collector’s Edition’: Features and specs

Inside too, the specs sheet and the cabin design should be the same as the regular model. The new-generation MBUX infotainment system found in the GLS facelift is featured on the 2025 G 63. The system comes with a 12.3 inch infotainment display and a corresponding digital instrument display of the same size. The new 'Collector's Edition of the Mercedes-AMG G 63 instead is likely to get a new theme for the interior, as per the Indian conditions. The material selection for the interior lining and upholstery could also change since it's a 'Collector's Edition' model.

Also Read : New Mercedes-AMG electric sedan in works, will replace GT 4-Door Coupe

The spec sheet of the Mercedes-AMG G 63 'Collector's Edition' will also be the same as the standard model. The 2025 G 63 is powered by a handcrafted 4.0-litre V8 engine. It delivers 576 bhp of top power and a top torque output of 850 Nm. It also receives an additional 20 bhp of juice with the mild hybrid technology. The duty gearbox is a 9-speed dual-clutch automatic. There are also paddle shifters available if the driver wishes to be in control manually.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 11 Jun 2025, 14:00 PM IST

