HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Mercedes Amg E 53 4matic+ Cabriolet To Be Launched In India Today

Mercedes-AMG E 53 4MATIC+ Cabriolet to be launched in India today

Mercedes-Benz India will be launching the E 53 AMG Cabriolet in the country today, January 6, 2023. This is the automaker’s first launch in the new year and joins the ‘53’ family comprising the E 53 AMG performance sedan, GLE 53 AMG performance SUV and the EQS 53 AMG already on sale in India.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 05 Jan 2023, 17:27 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
The Mercedes-AMG E 53 4MATIC+ Cabriolet will be the fourth offering in 'AMG 53' series to go on sale in India
The Mercedes-AMG E 53 4MATIC+ Cabriolet will be the fourth offering in 'AMG 53' series to go on sale in India
The Mercedes-AMG E 53 4MATIC+ Cabriolet will be the fourth offering in 'AMG 53' series to go on sale in India
The Mercedes-AMG E 53 4MATIC+ Cabriolet will be the fourth offering in 'AMG 53' series to go on sale in India

The first launch also marks Mercedes-Benz India’s route map for the remainder of the year with several important launches likely to be previewed tomorrow. The Mercedes-AMG E 53 Cabriolet brings back the open-top bodystyle after a while to automaker's stable in the country. The model shares its underpinnings with the E-Class but gets the AMG treatment with the Panamericana grille with vertical slats, LED headlamps with DRLs, sharply styled bumpers, two-piece LED tail lights, quad exhausts and a soft-top.

Also Read : Mercedes EQS 580 drive review: Lap of luxury minus riguours of range restrictions

The cabin is familiar to the E 53 sedan and gets the large single-piece display with two screens for the infotainment system and the digital console running the latest MBUX UI. The cabin also gets the AMG treatment with the sports seats, flat-bottom AMG steering wheel with the shortcut dials, Burmester sound system, wireless charging, ambient lighting and more.

The Mercedes-AMG E 53 4MATIC Cabriolet retains the same cabin layout with the dual screens and AMG steering wheel
The Mercedes-AMG E 53 4MATIC Cabriolet retains the same cabin layout with the dual screens and AMG steering wheel
The Mercedes-AMG E 53 4MATIC Cabriolet retains the same cabin layout with the dual screens and AMG steering wheel
The Mercedes-AMG E 53 4MATIC Cabriolet retains the same cabin layout with the dual screens and AMG steering wheel

Similar Cars

Find more Cars
Mercedes-benz Amg E53 (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz Amg E53
2999 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 11.76 kmpl
₹1.02 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Mercedes-benz E-class (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz E-class
1991 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹63.6 - 82.1 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Mercedes-benz Amg Glc43 Coupe (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz Amg Glc43 Coupe
2996 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 9.5 kmpl
₹83.1 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Bmw M2 (HT Auto photo)
Bmw M2
2979 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 11.11 kmpl
₹83.4 - 85 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Porsche 718 (HT Auto photo)
Porsche 718
1988 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 13.51 kmpl
₹85.46 Lakhs - 1.64 Cr* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Mercedes-benz Cls (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz Cls
1950 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 16.13 kmpl
₹86.39 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers

Power on the Mercedes-AMG E 53 4MATIC+ Cabriolet will come from the 3.0-litre, six-cylinder turbo-petrol engine paired with the 48-volt mild-hybrid system. The combined output stands at 429 bhp and 520 Nm of peak torque. Power is sent to all four wheels via the 9-speed AMG Speedshift transmission. 0-100 kmph comes up in 4.5 seconds with a top speed of 250 kmph. The convertible is equipped with AMG Ride Control+ suspension that will adapt the ride quality according to the terrain.

Prices for the E 53 AMG Cabriolet are expected to start around Rs. 1.4 crore (ex-showroom) with the model being a Completely Built Unit (CBU).

First Published Date: 05 Jan 2023, 17:27 PM IST
TAGS: Mercedes AMG E 53 Cabriolet Mercedes AMG Mercedes Benz
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

File photo used for representational purpose.
Who is Tom Zhu? Tesla now has a new No.2 after Elon Musk. And he's Chinese
Ken_Block
Who was Ken Block?
A Chinese concept car caught fire on the show floor during an auto show.
This Chinese concept car catches fire on show floor during Guangzhou Auto Show
File photo used for representational purpose.
This pre-owned BMW clocks 16 lakh kms. That's two round trips to Moon and back
Screenshot from video posted on Youtube by AutoTopNL
Watch: This Ferrari thunders down German highway at 351 kmph

Trending this Week

Experience New Age Tech In The New Age Baleno
Experience New Age Tech In The New Age Baleno
Taigun-a
Volkswagen Taigun dons a new colour shade
According to Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), the Hot and Techy Brezza became the highest selling SUV in September 2022, totally disrupting the B Segment from an industry standpoint.
The all-new Maruti Suzuki Brezza clocks 1 lakh bookings in just 2 months
Toyota_Innova_HyCross
India's first three-row hybrid MPV launched. Check prices
Royal_Enfield_Mighty
Royal Enfield Classic 350 modified as a beautiful bobber

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Hyundai Venue
Hyundai Venue
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Citroen C3
Citroen C3
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

Bengaluru to Chennai by road to be quicker than by air soon
Bengaluru to Chennai by road to be quicker than by air soon
Honda Activa 125 vs Suzuki Access 125: Which 125 cc scooter should you get?
Honda Activa 125 vs Suzuki Access 125: Which 125 cc scooter should you get?
The first-ever Mercedes of 2023 for India is a AMG demon with style
The first-ever Mercedes of 2023 for India is a AMG demon with style
Skoda confirms its first electric vehicle for India
Skoda confirms its first electric vehicle for India
India beats Japan, becomes world's third largest auto market: Report
India beats Japan, becomes world's third largest auto market: Report

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city