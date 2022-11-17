McLaren inaugurates first dealership in India; Artura to arrive in early 2023

McLaren Artura will be brought to the country as a Completely-Built-Up (CBU) unit and in limited numbers.

McLaren Automotive on Thursday launched its India operations and inaugurated it's first showroom in Mumbai. McLaren Automotive Asia's Regional Market Manager, Mathias Weiskopf, confirmed that the Artura supercar - its first-ever high-performance hybrid - will make a debut in the country in early 2023. It will be brought to the country as a Completely-Built-Up (CBU) unit and in limited numbers. The model offers 680 PS of power and 720 Nm of torque.

The carmaker also showcased the new 765LT Spider, the only 765LT ever made, at its newly opened showroom. The model offers 765PS of power and 800Nm of torque. It takes 11 seconds to open and stow the ultra-lightweight single piece electric retractable hard top leaving nothing between the elements and the driver.

McLaren 765LT Spider at McLaren India showroom

McLaren gradually plans to bring the full breath of its model range to the customers and enthusiasts in the country, including the Everyday McLaren GT and Artura. The core supercar range also includes the 720S in Coupe and Spider variants, along with the 765LT Coupe and Spider as the latest addition to the legendary LT product family. "I am excited for McLaren patrons to experience the breathtaking performance and dynamic excellence embodied in our beautiful supercars," said Paul Harris, Managing Director – APAC and China, McLaren Automotive.

The new McLaren Mumbai showroom, represented by Infinity Cars, is backed by a dedicated service center operated by a team of McLaren-trained engineers. The centre will offer various services to provide seamless customer experience with an aim of long-term growth in the India market. “We are confident that we can deliver McLaren’s engineering excellence with a customer-centric proposition to ensure that we continue to exceed the expectations of our discerning clientele," Lalit Choudary, Chairman & Managing Director, McLaren Mumbai.

