McLaren electric sedan in the offing? Will take fight to Porsche Taycan

McLaren electric sedan in the offing? Will take fight to Porsche Taycan

McLaren is planning to focus on a more conventional electric vehicle type.
By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 13 Nov 2022, 11:29 AM
British luxury automotive manufacturer McLaren is known for making supercars but it doesn't bother about sedans or SUVs. But with the leadership change, the company has set eyes on electric sedan. This new upcoming hypercar could rival the nearly 2,000-hp Lotus Evija and the Porsche Taycan, the company's new CEO Michael Leiters told UK's Auto Express.

He added that the focus will be on a more conventional electric vehicle type, something which has more lifestyle and more utility. This implies that the vehicle will have space to be share with more occupants in the car.

Also Read : This supercar company has landed in India

Leiters also told the publication that the price tag of the vehicle is expected to be at least £200,000, which he believes to be the minimum for McLaren ownership. "We need to focus on profitability, not volume," he said.

In a different interview last month, Leiters hinted that an electric SUV is in the offing too. It isn't confirmed, though, as the various quotes from the McLaren CEO weren't conclusive. However, with Leiters being one of the guys responsible for the Ferrari Purosangue, one can expect that at McLaren too, he'll embark on the journey for a more practical EV that could either be a sedan or an SUV. Timeline of this vehicle isn't known at this point.

The automotive brand started its journey to electrification with the Artura, which is a 671-horsepower (500-kilowatt), 530-pound-feet (719-Newton-meter) hybrid electric powertrain, developed with BMW. It comes along with an e-motor and an energy-dense 7.4kWh battery pack.

The Artura is McLaren's first model to be built on the new and in-house McLaren Carbon Lightweight Architecture (MCLA) that has been optimised for HPH powertrains. The body of the supercar has been designed using superformed aluminium and carbon fibre in order to make it super light in weight, especially as it consists of hybrid powertrain elements including an E-motor and battery pack.

First Published Date: 13 Nov 2022, 11:28 AM IST
TAGS: electric vehicle EV electric mobility McLaren Ferrari Porsche
