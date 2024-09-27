Maruti Swift CNG starts reaching dealerships, deliveries to start soon

Few authorized dealerships of Maruti Suzuki has started receiving the CNG-powered version of the Swift which was launched in the Indian market recently. So, it can be expected that the deliveries of the Swift CNG will also start soon. Maruti Suzuki is currently leading the market share when it comes to CNG-powered vehicles from the factory.

Maruti Suzuki Swift CNG: Price and variants

Maruti Suzuki offers the Swift CNG in three variants - VXi, VXi(O) and ZXi. They are priced at ₹8.19 lakh, ₹8.46 lakh and ₹9.19 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom.

Maruti Suzuki Swift CNG: Engine and gearbox

Maruti Suzuki has adapted the three-cylinder engine of the Swift to ensure it is suitable for CNG use. This engine produces 68.79 bhp at 5,700 rpm and achieves a peak torque of 101.8 Nm at 2,900 rpm. In petrol mode, the engine generates 81 bhp and 112 Nm of torque. The CNG variants are exclusively paired with a 5-speed manual transmission, whereas the petrol variant additionally provides a 5-speed AMT option.

Maruti Suzuki Swift CNG: Fuel efficiency

Maruti Suzuki Swift CNG has a fuel efficiency of 32.85 km/kg which is the highest in its segment. While running on petrol, the manual gearbox returns 24.80 kmpl whereas the AMT transmission delivers 25.75 kmpl.

Maruti Suzuki Swift CNG: Features

The automobile is outfitted with numerous critical safety features, which encompass six airbags, the Electronic Stability Program, and Hill Hold Assist. Furthermore, the Swift S-CNG is enhanced with amenities such as automatic climate control, a rear air conditioning vent, a wireless charging station, 60:40 split rear seats, and a 17.78 cm (7-inch) Smart Play Pro infotainment system, complemented by Suzuki Connect.

Maruti Suzuki Swift CNG: Rivals

Maruti Suzuki Swift CNG directly competes against the Tata Tiago CNG Tiago CNG and Hyundai Grand i10 Nios CNG.

