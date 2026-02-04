Maruti Suzuki Victoris surpasses 50,000 sales milestone within 5 months

Maruti Suzuki recently announced that its recently launched compact SUV, the Victoris, has witnessed significant consumer demand, surpassing the 50,000 sales milestone in the span of five months. This comes on the back of its September 2025 debut. Additionally, the company sold 15,240 units of the Victoris alone in the very first month of 2026.

Maruti Suzuki Sales Performance January 2026

Notably, the success contributed to a wider 12.38 per cent year-on-year increase in Maruti Suzuki’s total passenger vehicle sales, which reached 2,25,549 units for the month. The compact SUV segment has seen a shift in volume, with average monthly sales doubling from roughly 10,000 units in the previous fiscal year to over 21,000 units in the current period.

Maruti Suzuki Victoris: Dimensions and Exterior

The Maruti Suzuki Victoris shares its platform with the Grand Vitara. However, the former is sold through the widespread Arena retail network rather than the premium Nexa chain. The decision ensures the vehicle is accessible to a larger and more diverse audience across India. The SUV boasts a length of 4,360mm and a wheelbase of 2,600mm, with its price ranging from ₹10.49 lakh to ₹19.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Moreover, the exterior design features LED lighting, 17-inch alloy wheels, and the optional Raffin Package.

Maruti Suzuki Victoris: Interior and Features

Furthermore, the interior of the Victoris gets a dual-tone black-and-ivory colour scheme and a panoramic sunroof, with the cabin being centred around a 10.01-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster. The cabin of the Victoris is home to features such as an eight-speaker Infinity audio system, an eight-way powered seat, and ventilated front seating, among others.

Maruti Suzuki Victoris: Engine Options

Maruti Suzuki Victoris boasts multiple powertrain options, including a Smart Hybrid variant with MT and AT options, a Strong Hybrid version with EV mode, and S-CNG with tanks mounted under the body. The Smart Hybrid version comes with a 1.5L four-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine producing 101.64 bhp and 139 Nm of torque. In addition to that, this powertrain is offered in the Smart Hybrid, All Grip Select and S-CNG variants. The Strong Hybrid version, on the other hand, gets a 1.5L petrol hybrid powertrain producing 91.18 bhp and 122 Nm of torque from the engine.

Maruti Suzuki Victoris: Safety

The Maruti Suzuki Victoris has earned a five-star rating from Bharat NCAP. The compact SUV from Maruti Suzuki gets six airbags, electronic stability control, Level 2 ADAS technology, autonomous emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, and a 360-degree camera system, among others.

