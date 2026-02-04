Volkswagen Tayron R-Line first drive review: 7-seater enough for India?

For quite some time now, Volkswagen in India has been moving with a precise strategy. And it places them in the direct line of sight of an enthusiast seeking affordable performance, along with the ‘German precision engineering’ tag. The carmaker first introduced the Virtus, a sedan that was well-received by Indian audiences and became the most popular in its body style.

Later, to lure even more hardcore performance enthusiasts and hatchback lovers, the automaker introduced the Golf GTI in limited numbers, which reportedly sold in just about 2 days. However, as they say, a new year brings new beginnings, and if someone were to doubt that statement, Volkswagen would not hesitate to prove them wrong in 2026. The carmaker has ensured the energy remains high for its fans by introducing its performance-spec 7-seater, Tayron R-Line.

But is there something special to write home about this SUV? Does it live up to the expectations of the Indian market? Does it leave enough room in the third row to actually be considered a proper 7-seater? I got my hands on one thanks to Volkswagen and experienced it to find out. And here’s what I think:

Volkswagen Tayron R-Line: Design

Speaking of design, the Volkswagen Tayron R-Line, under that brand new name, gets a familiar face and styling. It’s the same as what we’ve seen on the Tiguan R-Line, except for a few minor differentiating elements. The German carmaker has kept the design similar to the rest of its offerings in the global markets.

The front strikes a good balance between modern and evergreen; the most modern highlight is the illuminating VW badge right at the centre. There are connected style DRLs that attach like wings on either side of the brand logo. The animated DRL lights then visually flow into the headlamps, which, even if the logo weren’t there, scream Volkswagen to you. The hood gets two soft humps at either side, which give the headlamps an accentuated look while also lending a slightly aggressive appeal to the fascia of the otherwise rounded-off 7-seater.

The Volkswagen Tayron R-Line gets a modern look yet has that evergreen appeal to it.

On the side, the wheel arches now get a more squared-off shape and a thicker, glossy black outlining. The roof line of the Tayron remains the same, and there is a chrome accent strip that runs along the top, swooshing till the tail lamps. The alloy wheels offered for the Indian markets are the 19-inch Coventry design, which look real nice when the car is at moderate to slow speeds. There are no flush door handles offered, and puddle lamps illuminate the front door areas with a VW badge as well at night.

Moving on to the rear, the illuminated LED DRL treatment continues here as well, along with a red illuminated VW logo at the centre. Right below this, the ‘TAYRON’ badge and the 4Motion badge are placed on the lower right of the tailgate. The tail lamps have been revised and now get the IQ.Light technology by Volkswagen. Both the head and tail lights get three different animation options, which can be changed via the infotainment display of the car. The headlights are commendable as they offer laser-sharp accuracy in terms of both throw and spread. The magic lighting setup also makes sure that oncoming traffic and the vehicle driving in front of you don’t get blinded by turning the section off. It's like watching an OLED television where the individual pixels get turned off when required.

The blacked-out taillights look sporty.

Overall, the SUV features a design that would age well, as most Volkswagens do. The German carmaker has kept the 7-seater hushed in terms of its design. They are following the simple rule of don’t try to fix what isn’t broken. And that is mostly good for this particular case.

Volkswagen Tayron R-Line: Dimensions

The new Tayron gets a major difference in dimensions when compared to the outgoing Tiguan R-Line offered in India. The length of the new SUV measures 4,792mm, whereas the older one measured 4,539mm. In terms of width, the Tayron is 1,866mm as opposed to the older 1,859mm on the Tiguan. The wheelbase of the SUV now measures 2,789mm, whereas earlier it stood at 2,680mm. The overall height of the new Tayron measures 1,665mm.

Volkswagen Tayron R-Line: Interior and features

On the inside, the SUV gets triple row seating with two seats at the front and rear, each along with space to seat three in the middle row. The fit and finish is possibly the highest one can expect from a car of this segment. The materials used on and around key touchpoints feel great, and the physical buttons on the steering wheel are something no one should complain about. There is a large 15-inch infotainment screen, which helps with the adjustment of just about everything that the car has to offer. Additional information is displayed on the 10.2-inch driver’s display. There are 11 speakers and one subwoofer by Harman Kardon pushing out about 700 watts of sound waves into the cabin.

The interior gets a rather dark leather and suede treatment.

The front seats of the Tayron are nothing less than a dream to be seated on, as they get 8 massage modes along with both heating and ventilation functionality. What VW calls the Ergo seats get wrapped in Varenna leather and offer 3 memory functions. Enhancing comfort further is the three-zone climate control, one for each front row occupant and the third one for those in the second and third row seats. Now the adjustment of the temperature is what I was struggling with a little, since it is a touch panel which does get finicky to operate.

The second row gets adjustable seats with recline functionality, and two USB-C ports are also available in this row, in addition to the central console. There are blinds for the windows, reading lights and two cupholders inside the central armrest. Getting in the third row is not for the weak, since the second row seats are only capable of sliding on the floor as opposed to the usual folding ones. The third row of the Tayron is a tight spot for adults; even when no one is seated in the row ahead, it's strictly best suited for little kids.

The second row is a comfortable place to be seated.

The gesture-operated tailgate opens at your command to reveal 345 litres of storage with all the seats up. This number can be expanded up to 850 litres with the third row seats folded.

The overall interior of the Tayron gets the same treatment as the exterior, which is subtle and yet modern enough not to feel outdated. The darker colour scheme in the cabin might make some feel a little claustrophobic. But it is right here that the 30-colour ambient lighting illuminates the door panels, footwells and the dashboard.

With all seats down, it opens up about 1905 litres of space in the back.

Volkswagen Tayron R-Line: Driving and performance

Powering the Volkswagen Tayron R-Line is the familiar EA888 Evo4 2.0-litre, four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine. It produces 201 bhp and 320 Nm of torque, with the latter being available across a flat torque curve. On paper, the numbers are healthy, and on the road, they translate into a driving experience that feels adequately quick for an SUV of this size. Volkswagen claims a 0–100 km/h sprint time of 7.3 seconds and a top speed of 224 km/h, figures that are believable once you get behind the wheel.

The Volkswagen Tayron R-Line shared its powertrain with the Golf GTI.

In Sport mode, the Tayron feels alert and eager. Throttle response sharpens noticeably, the gearbox holds on to gears longer, and the SUV genuinely starts to feel lighter than it is. There is enough performance on tap to keep enthusiastic drivers entertained, especially during highway runs and quick overtakes.

Switch to Comfort mode, and the Tayron noticeably calms down. Gear shifts become quicker and smoother, prioritising refinement over aggression, making it better suited for everyday driving and long-distance cruising. Eco mode goes a step further by dulling the engine’s responsiveness significantly, keeping the grunt to a minimum and focusing purely on fuel efficiency.

For a 7-seater SUV of this size, the Tayron handles corners rather well. The electronics do a commendable job of covering up driver mistakes, ensuring the car remains composed even when pushed harder than expected. Grip levels are reassuring, and the overall setup inspires confidence rather than intimidation. Adding to the experience is the good level of sound insulation inside the cabin, which keeps road and wind noise well in check. That said, when you do push the car, the turbo spool and the blow-off valve sound when you get off the accelerator are immensely satisfying and will definitely bring a smile to an enthusiast’s face.

The Volkswagen Tayron R-Line enjoys pouncing forward.

On the safety front, the Tayron R-Line is well equipped with nine airbags and Level 2 ADAS, which includes features such as a driver drowsiness alert. These systems work silently in the background, adding an extra layer of reassurance without feeling intrusive during normal driving.

Volkswagen Tayron R-Line: Is it worth buying?

The Tayron R-Line is one of those cars that makes its intentions very clear once you spend some time with it. It’s not trying to be loud, flashy or over-the-top. Instead, it sticks to what Volkswagen does best, solid engineering, good performance and a cabin that feels premium to live with.

Yes, it is a 7-seater, and it’s important to be honest here. The third row is not meant for adults on a daily basis. It works for kids or for short city runs, and that’s about it. If you’re someone who regularly needs all seven seats to be usable, this might not be the right fit. But if your usage is mostly five people, with the third row coming into play occasionally, the Tayron fits that role well.

What really works in its favour is the way it drives. It has enough performance to keep enthusiasts happy, it feels stable and confidence-inspiring on the road, and it stays comfortable when you want it to. Add to that the level of safety, the quality of the interior and the overall refinement, and you start to see the appeal. It will be very interesting to see the price tag the German carmaker decides to give this SUV, given that it is not CBU but CKD. Prices are expected to drop by the second week of February.

