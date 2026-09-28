Maruti Suzuki to ramp up production, targets 40 lakh units annually from FY30

Maruti Suzuki aims to produce 40 lakh passenger vehicles every year from FY30. Suzuki Motor Corporation, which holds around a 58% stake in Maruti Suzuki India, with its target to make India a key manufacturing and export hub for delivering products to customers worldwide, has revealed this strategy. The Japanese auto giant has stated that it will continue to strengthen its production capacity in India and targets 40 lakh passenger vehicle roll-out per annum from FY30.

Suzuki Motor Corporation has announced its ‘Technology Strategy 2026 for 10 Years Ahead’, laying out its India strategy and global growth blueprint, under which it set a target to improve development efficiency by 30% from the FY20 level and manufacturing efficiency by 50% by FY30.

Suzuki Motor Corporation has announced its ‘Technology Strategy 2026 for 10 Years Ahead’, laying out its India strategy and global growth blueprint. The automaker also set a target to improve development efficiency by 30% from the FY20 level and manufacturing efficiency by 50% by FY30.

Suzuki Motor Corporation President Toshihiro Suzuki said at the company's Technology Strategy Briefing 2026, said, “For 2030, Suzuki will cut new vehicle development lead time by half while achieving a 30% improvement in development efficiency and a 50% improvement in manufacturing efficiency." He also said that following the Gurugram and Manesar plants, the company has been improving its capabilities, including the launch of the Hansalpur Plant in 2017 and the Kharkhoda Plant in 2025.

The auto company said that by advancing concurrent development across engineering and manufacturing processes, deepening digital engineering, and advancing modularisation, Suzuki will deliver ‘Just-Right’ products to customers around the world more quickly. The OEM also said that it will optimise product development and mass-production development for each market by leveraging technologies developed in Japan. "India will be further strengthened as a manufacturing and export hub for delivering products to customers around the world, with the aim of achieving an annual production capacity of approximately 4 million units in fiscal 2030 and beyond," PTI quoted Suzuki as saying.

The Japanese car maker said it will further accelerate its multi-pathway approach to address the diverse energy circumstances and infrastructure environments in different local markets. By responding flexibly to changes in the mobility landscape, including rising raw material and energy costs as well as stricter environmental and safety regulations, and by providing customers with ‘Just-Right’ products, Suzuki will drive the realisation of ‘Minimisation of Energy’, the Japanese car maker reportedly said. It also highlighted that to realise the multi-pathway approach, development and manufacturing processes will be transformed simultaneously.

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