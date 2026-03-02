HT Auto
Maruti Suzuki Sells 2.13 Lakh Units In February 2026, Domestic Sales Stand At 1.74 Lakh Units

Maruti Suzuki sells 2.13 lakh units in February 2026

By: Saptak Bardhan
| Updated on: 02 Mar 2026, 13:08 pm
Maruti Suzuki sold 2.13 lakh units in February 2026, driven by strong export growth and utility vehicle demand. The Dzire remained the top seller as the company secured six top-ten spots.

Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki, on Sunday, announced that it has recorded the sales of 2.13 lakh units in February 2026, with its domestic sales standing at 1.74 lakh units. The Maruti Suzuki Dzire continued to be the top seller from the automaker with 19,326 units sold. Not only that, the company dominated the top 10 list, occupying six spots out of the ten available. The next best-selling Maruti Suzuki car was the Brezza with 17,863 units.

Here’s a breakdown of how each segment in the Maruti Suzuki lineup performed:

Mini Segment

The Mini segment, consisting of the Alto and S-Presso sold approximately 10,238 units in February 2026, compared to 10,226 units sold in the same month last year, witnessing a minor growth of 0.11 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y).

Compact Segment

The compact segment, consisting of cars like Baleno, Celerio, Dzire, WagonR, Ignis and Swift, sold 66,386 units in February 2026, compared to 72,942 units sold in February 2025, witnessing a decline of approximately nine per cent year-on-year.

Utility Vehicles

The utility vehicle segment, consisting of cars like Brezza, Grand Vitara, Jimny, e Vitara, Ertiga, Fronx, XL6, Invicto and Victoris, sold 72,756 units in February 2026, compared to 65,033 units sold in February 2025, witnessing a growth of 11.8 per cent year-on-year.

Also Read: Kia India sells 27,610 units in February 2026, its highest-ever for the month

Vans

The Maruti Suzuki Eeco sold approximately 11,620 units in February 2026, compared to 11,493 units in February 2025, witnessing a growth of 1.1 per cent year-on-year.

Commercial Vehicles

The Maurti Suzuki Super Carry sold 3,130 units in February 2026, compared to 2,710 units sold in the same month last year, witnessing a growth of approximately 15.5 per cent year-on-year.

Exports

The exports of Maruti Suzuki vehicles amounted to 39,155 units in February 2026, compared to 25,021 units in the same period last year, witnessing a growth of 56.488 per cent year-on-year.

Sales to other OEMs

Sales to other OEMs amounted to 10,710 units in February 2026, a decline of 1.5 per cent, compared to 10,878 units sold in the same period last year.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 02 Mar 2026, 13:08 pm IST

